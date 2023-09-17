Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd announced Sept. 6 the hiring of Carolyn Curry as instructional team secretary for Floyd County Schools.
Curry is a former Floyd County teacher at the elementary, middle and high school level and an assistant principal and principal. She is also the former Superintendent of Wesley Christian School.
“It is wonderful to have the opportunity to return and serve the students and families of Floyd County,” said Curry.
“The appointment of Carolyn Curry as our new Instructional Secretary highlights Floyd County Schools’ commitment to providing an exceptional education experience for all students,” said Shepherd. “The district believed that her extensive knowledge and abilities will benefit our community.”