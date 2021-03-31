Recently, two local elementary school teachers helped brighten the day of a Wayland woman after much her home was damaged by flooding.
During the last few weeks, Floyd County residents have banded together to help one another after flooding left much of the county reeling. However, two Duff Allen Central Elementary teachers decided that handing out supplies wasn't enough as they got their hands a little dirty to help Wayland resident Rhonda Slone.
After the recent flooding, Kendra Evans, a first year teacher at DACE who teaches 4th and 5th grade math, and Mahealani Wilson, a second year teacher who teaches 4th and 5th grade science and social studies, said they had discussed wanting to do more to help, but the two didn't personally know anyone to help. On March 2, DACE faculty and staff were distributing cleaning supplies to help people in the community when Slone arrived to get supplies and mentioned needing help because she had no one.
Evans said that she took Slone's name and number before she informed her that she and Wilson would contact her after they finished giving out supplies. According to school administrators, once the two finished handing out supplies, they said they were going off to find Slone's residence.
"I don't know what to say," Slone said. "I went to DACE school to get cleaning supplies and I mentioned needing help and these two angels showed up at my house to help me.
"I didn't even know their names," she added.
According to Evans, when the two got to the residence, Slone was talking about how hurt she was due to having lost many personal belongings.
"At one point, she saw a box of shoes that belonged to her mother, who had recently passed away. The shoes were now ruined due to the flooding," Evans said. "I became emotional as she cried over the shoes because I know the pain of losing a parent. I lost my father a few years ago and I automatically put myself in her shoes."
Evans said that Slone kept calling the two "angels" the entire time, as well as telling them that God would reward them for their kind deed. According to Slone, she opened up and told the two about her life something which Evans and Wilson said was a "humbling experience," as they could see how appreciative she was for their help.
"These two young ladies are now my angels and I can't thank them enough," Slone said. "I was overwhelmed with emotions and I just wanted to thank them from the bottom of my heart because they are two incredible ladies."
According to Wilson, she and Evans work together well and added that having the other there helped make the process easier, but added that what made the process the easiest was due to how "nice a time" it was talking to and getting to know Slone.
Evans said that she sees this experience as a way to do something that she has always wanted to do and that is "help people."
"I felt helpless in the flooding situation and I knew that many families had such a great loss," Evans said. "I knew I was no help to these people money-wise, but that cleaning up that mud and their ruined belongings would be more help than money.
"I have always wanted to help people and I saw this as a perfect opportunity to do so," she added.
According to Evans, as an educator you often wonder "what more I can do" to make a difference. Although it wasn't in a classroom setting, Evans said that she believes she made a difference and that she was important in Slone's life.
"I also realized that I have taken for granted having a safe area to live and my belongings still perfectly in tact," Evans said. "You never realize what loss truly looks like until you help someone who has lost so much."
Wilson shared similar sentiments, adding that giving some of her time was nothing compared to the feeling she gained.
"I knew that one of the biggest needs people would have would be an extra set of hands and that i could help that way," Wilson said. " What I didn't realize was how much I would receive in return."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.