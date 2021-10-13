Mileigh Kilburn, an eighth grade student at Duff-Allen Central Elementary School, recently finished runner-up in the North American Region of the Microbit Challenge.

The young scientist entered the Microbit Challenge after encouragement from her science teacher, Joseph Larrimore. Her instructor also provided support for Kilburn when she needed guidance with her project.

“Mr. Larrimore inspired me to enter the challenge and I chose the project that I did because of my personal experience and my classmates experiences with anxiety, depression and other mental health issues,” Kilburn said.

Kilburn’s project is called “The Encourager.”

With this device, a person selects the emotion he or she is experiencing from a list of (happy, sad, mad, frustrated, worried, anxious, anxiety), pushes a button and gets an encouraging quote displayed.

Kilburn was overcome upon learning of her runner-up finish.

“When I found out how I had done in the challenge, I was overwhelmed with happiness and thankfulness. I was an amazing experience to be a part of and I had so much fun coming up with my own prototype,” Kilburn said.

The challenge was also a valuable learning experience for Kilburn.

“First, I learned that if you put your heart into anything you do, you will be able to reach your goals. Second, I learned to never miss opportunities you are given because you never know what good can come from it,” said Kilburn.

The eighth-grader also encourages anyone thinking of entering a challenge, to not think, but just enter.

“Don’t let anything stop you from doing it. This is such a great program and experience for me.” Kilburn continued, “I hope that everyone will get an opportunity like this sometime. People shouldn’t feel limited or that they should not try.”