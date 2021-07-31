A Dana man was arrested on a charge of second-degree arson following an incident July 19.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Dalton Kidd, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on July 19, KSP received a call from a health care worker who was helping take care of family members of James Sullivan, 48, at his Sansom Fork residence.
While the health care worker was at the residence, the citation said, Sullivan told her that she needed to take the family members with her because “the house is going to burn.”
Kidd wrote that when he arrived at the residence, he found it to be fully in flames. A neighbor, the citation said, told the trooper that they had seen Sullivan about 10 minutes prior to the fire and Sullivan had been talking in an “aggressive manner,” while saying he was going to burn the house down.
Kidd wrote that he found Sullivan sitting at a cemetery near the residence and Sullivan told the trooper that he was watching the house burn to the ground. According to the court, documents he had made sure everyone else was out of the house before burning it.
Sullivan was lodged in the Floyd County Jail.
According to court documents, he pleaded not guilty to the charge on July 20 before Floyd District Judge Jimmy Marcum, who ordered Sullivan held on a $25,000 cash bond.