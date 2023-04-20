Students of a local dance studio will be making an appearance on the national stage.

The Dance Etc. Studio of Dance senior team will be competing in the Dance Worlds, while the mini, youth and jr. teams will be competing in the Stage8 National Competition. The teams performed their routines at the Mountain Arts Center on April 16 in front of a crowded audience.

“Our studio is located in Prestonsburg, and the teams who did routines at the MAC today are the Dance Etc. Elite teams, our competitive dance teams” said Jody Shepherd, owner of Dance Etc. Studio. “They are taking four routines to perform, which we had to receive bids on throughout the year. So, as we went to competitions throughout the season, we had to receive bids to get our dances to the Dance Worlds. There are teams from all over the world, it is an extremely tough competition.

“We have close to 400 kids in our actual studio, but there are about 80 dancers who are on the competition teams,” Shepherd said. “They travel and compete all season. This season, they have been to Cincinnati, Lexington, Columbus and Nashville. This is the culminating end of the year event for us. These smaller regional events help us to prepare for the nationals event. They all work really hard, and can hold their own with the teams that come from bigger cities. We have got some super talented kids.”

The students, Shepherd said, are not just from Floyd County.

“We have kids on the competition teams from at least eight different counties in Eastern Kentucky,” Shepherd said. “Also, my other four coaches grew up on the Elite teams. So, they have all been with me since they were kids on these teams, and now they are coaching. That makes a huge difference. “

The Dance Worlds are scheduled for April 21 through April 25 and the Stage8 Nationals for April 28 through April 30, both in Orlando, Florida.