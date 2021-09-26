Maddiwar House of Hope President Gerald Derossett announced that “Dancing 4 Shelter” scheduled for Nov. 5 at the Mountain Arts Center will be rescheduled to the spring. The event features contestants from the area

that perform in a Dance Competition similarly to the TV show Dancing with the Stars. The winners are chosen by voting over two weeks before the event and audience participation the night of the event.

This was intended to be the third production. In 2018 the event winner was Businessman Willard Kinzer and his partner Dannette James, Second place to Attorney Gary Johnson and his partner Jennifer Hartsock, and Third place to Michael Huffman and his partner Dr. Courtney Turner. In 2019, the event was won by Prestonsburg Elementary Principal Melissa Turner and her partner AEP Executive Bill Bettinazzi. Taking second place was Business Owner Terri Kinzer and her partner Attorney Mickey McGuire, and third ARH Hospital CEO Tim Hatfield and his partner Pikeville dance studio Owner Jennifer Hartsock.

The 2020 event was cancelled because of the virus, so 2021 was supposed to be a big comeback. These events have substantially funded the operations of the Homeless Shelter since its inception. After losing 2020, the Shelter Board of Directors were excited and hopeful to continue this event in 2021.

Event Organizer Mickey McGuire said, “The contestants had already been chosen and practiced the last several weeks.”

The contestants that gracefully agreed to be contestants in 2021 are: Businesswoman Suzanne Kinzer, Superintendent of the Floyd County Schools Anna Shepherd, Circuit Judge Tom Smith, BSTCS President Dr Sherry Zylka, Attorney Josh Kinzer, Insurance Agent Phillip Hunt, ARH Hospital CFO Justin Turner, Nelson

Frazier Employee James Clark Rose, District Judge Dennis Prater, attorney and reporter Tanner Hesterberg, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton and Attorney Katherine Adams.

These are awesome individuals that agreed to spend hours and months of their time to prepare for the show. The Shelter Board cannot fully express their sincere appreciation to each. Besides the contestants those agreeing to be mcs, judges and dance partners to the contestants are Bill Bettinazzi, Wayne Campbell, Leslie Nelson, Mickey McGuire, Ashleigh Dotson, Jennifer Hartsock, Tiffany Campbell, Mary Slone, Susan Goble, Nikki Fields, Dr. Bonnie Hensley, Charlotte Soder, Nadina Delong, Clayton Case, Allen Lafferty, Freddie Goble, Jody Shepherd, Debbie Stanley, Jessica Bryant Fields, Helen Little, Rosetta Preston. The Board also expressed appreciation to them for their willingness to volunteer.

The Shelter has now helped over 200 homeless men and women, of which 38 have found housing and 32 are gainfully employed. The Shelter is located at 644 Ky. 122, Martin, KY 41649, for information. Call: (606) 949-2018. To make a contribution mail to: P.O. Box 1746, Prestonsburg, KY 41653.