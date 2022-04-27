Some of Floyd County’s most well-known community members danced into the night for the Dancing For Shelter event Saturday, April 22, at the Mountain Arts Center.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton and Samantha Johnson, director of Prestonsburg Tourism served as emcees for the event.

Following the “Dancing With The Stars,” format, 20 contestants squared off on stage performing dance routines which were scored in three distinct ways. One-third of votes cast came by way of text. Participants could even cast their vote by phone prior to the event.

Second, a panel of judges scored their performances based on difficulty during their routine, which also accounted for one-third. Lastly, the audience reaction accounted for a third of the scoring as well.

“It’s a great event, and most people don’t understand, this is the 2021 Dancing For Shelter, being held in 2022 because we didn’t get to have it last year. I think the plans are to have the 2022 event later on this year.”

Stapleton also recognized the commitment and time each contestant puts into learning their routine, which was obvious given some of their moves.

“We had some great talent out there and you could tell they all really worked hard. I was fortunate enough to get to see a lot of them early in the practice stages and then, to see the finished product was outstanding,”‘Stapleton said.

Tiffany Campbell and Dr. John Cecil were the winners of the contest with their Footloose-themed dance routine.

According to Stapleton, the event raised approximately $65,000 for the shelter.