Dancing For Shelter, a “Dancing with the Stars” style event, is coming to the Mountain Arts Center on April 22.

Familiar faces from the local community will put their dancing skills to the test, as they face off all to raise money for the Floyd County Homeless Shelter. This will be the third Dancing For Shelter event.

Ten couples will vie for the Crystal Ball trophy, all while raising money for a good cause. The hosts for the event will be Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton and Director of Prestonsburg Tourism Samantha Johnson.

The winners will be chosen through not only judge’s scores, but audience applause as well as a voting system.

The couples dancing in the event are as follows:

• Assistant county attorney and candidate for district judge Tyler Green will be dancing with Mary Slone. Mary Slone is from Left Beaver and is a regular dance instructor at the Prestonsburg VFW. To vote for Tyler, text VOTE to, (606) 339-6145.

• Attorney, Public Defender and Candidate for District Judge Brandis Bradley will be dancing with Bill Bettinazzi. Bettinazzi is a retired AEP executive who lives in Hazard. To vote for Brandis, text VOTE to, (606) 339-4351.

• Hall Funeral Home Director Jordon Case, will be dancing with Susan Goble. Goble was a past cast member of the Kentucky Opry and is employed at the Big Sandy Science Center. To vote for Jordon, text VOTE to, (606) 339-7721.

• Attorney and candidate for district judge Zach Ousley is dancing with Vicki Conley. Conley was a well-known clogger, performer and performed regularly with her sister, Beth Ann Hall, at Renfro Valley in Mt. Vernon. To vote for Zach, text VOTE to, (606) 791-5838.

• Tanner Hesterburg was WYMT anchorman for Eastern Kentucky for several years; he went back to law school and is now a practicing attorney in Prestonsburg. Hesterburg is dancing with Jilleyn Brown Darby. Darby has been a dancer all her life, performed at several venues and was previously the coach of the Pikeville University Dance Team. To vote for Tanner, text VOTE to, (606) 791-7219.

• Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd is dancing with Wayne Campbell. Campbell is a regular dancer and is from Hazard. To vote for Anna, text VOTE to, (606) 791-9269.

• Local attorney Josh Kinzer will be dancing with hairstylist and Panache owner, Ashleigh Dotson. Dotson, in addition to her other activities has been an aerobics instructor at ProFitness. To vote for Josh, text VOTE to, (606) 339-6845.

• Justin Turner is the new chief financial officer of Highlands ARH. He comes here from Belfry, along with his wife and family. Turner is dancing with Jennifer Hartsock, one of the most accomplished dancers in this area. Hartsock has several years’ experience at Disney as a Princess and performer. Hartsock also was a performer on the Disney Cruise Lines. Hartsock is the owner of jhArts Productions. To vote for Justin, text VOTE to, (606) 791-6735.

• Dr. John Cecil is a forensic psychologist practicing in Pikeville. Cecil will be dancing with Tiffany Campbell. Tiffany is the chief financial officer at Floyd County Schools and has been a dancer all her life. To vote for Dr. Cecil, text VOTE to, (606) 791-3084.

• Local attorney Katherine Adams will be dancing with Mickey McGuire. McGuire has been a Ballroom, Country and Swing dance competitor for twenty years and is the Producer and Director of Dancing for Shelter. To vote for Katherine, text VOTE to, (606) 339-4475.

Dancing For Shelter is slated to start at 7 p.m. You can get your tickets now by calling the MAC at, (606) 886-2623, visiting www.macarts.com, or, (888) MAC-ARTS.