A David man was arrested recently on several charges including trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in heroin after a traffic stop in Floyd County.

According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Saylor, on May 23, he was patrolling on Ky. 404 at David when he observed a 2014 Ford Mustang traveling 72 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The vehicle, Saylor wrote, also had excessive window tint.

The citation said that Saylor initiated the traffic stop and contacted the driver, Jeffrey Slone, 54, of Ky. 404, David, who is a “known drug user and dealer in the community.”

Slone exited the vehicle voluntarily, the citation said, and told the trooper that there was nothing illegal in the vehicle. Saylor wrote that Slone gave consent to search the vehicle. During the search, Saylor wrote, he found 12 grams of a black tar substance that Slone confirmed was heroin.

In addition, the citation said, Saylor found several grams of suspected methamphetamine. A total of $500 in cash was found in Slone’s possession, the citation said.

Slone subsequently granted permission to search his residence, where, Saylor wrote, officers found a .22 caliber firearm which Slone, a convicted felon, is prohibited from owning.

Slone was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges.