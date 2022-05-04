A David man was arrested recently on charges including trafficking in methamphetamine after a traffic stop.
According to the arrest citation written by Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins, Kentucky State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 BMW 330 Series and Chaffins stopped to assist. During the course of the stop, Chaffins said, it was determined that the passenger in the vehicle had an active warrant.
Chaffins wrote that he could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, but the driver, Jordan Owens, 25, of Open Fork Road, and the passenger both said there was nothing illegal in the vehicle.
K9 Nelson was deployed, Chaffins wrote, and indicated the potential presence of drugs. During a subsequent search, the citation said, officers found a baggie containing a substance believed to be marijuana and Owens later told the officers he did have something else on him and handed them a clear baggie containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Owens was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana.