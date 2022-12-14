Daytime closure scheduled for Ky. 122 — Abner Mountain of Pike County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists of a daytime closure along Ky. 122 near the top of Abner Mountain in Pike County for embankment repairs. The work site is located at mile point .5 (.5 miles East of the Pike/Floyd County Line).
Work will begin Friday Dec. 16 from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Crews will close the road at the site due to the narrow road widths and space needed for repairs. All motorists, including emergency vehicles will need to use an alternate route during this time.
Pay attention to signage and crews in the area. Work is subject to weather conditions.
King Crete has been contracted to preform the work.