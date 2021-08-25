As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues its sweep across the country, cases are up in Floyd County as well.

According to the Floyd County Health Department, the county has an incidence rate of 140.49 per 100,000 people.

There have also been 350 reported cases in the past seven days in Floyd County.

As of August 23, the state’s color-coded map has 119 out of 120 counties listed in red. Only Robertson, Kentucky’s smallest county, is listed as yellow.

By the latest numbers, Floyd County had 30 new cases on Aug. 23. There are 488 active cases throughout the county for a total of 4,720 cases since the beginning of the pandemic here.

The FCHD reports that 21 are in the hospital with two under the age of 18. Seven of the 30 new cases were fully vaccinated.

The FCHD released a statement on their social media accounts asking the community to follow the guidelines for “red-zone reduction.”

Red-zone reduction recommendations are as follows:

Increase vaccination efforts.

Encourage masking as an effective way to reduce spread.

Physical distancing and maximizing use of outdoor spaces for gatherings.

Medically vulnerable persons should avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons.

Consider postponing large public events.

Engage community partners and stakeholders to implement a strong communication plan.

Kentucky has 543,031 positive cases statewide. 7,558 Kentuckians have now lost their lives to the virus.

According to the latest data, 7,758,850 residents and counting have been tested, giving the Commonwealth at positivity rate of 12.87.

Floyd County has just 14,937 people fully vaccinated, or just 40.45 percent of the population, according to the government’s website.

The county’s population is listed at 36,926. Approximately 21,989 residents in Floyd County are yet to get vaccinated