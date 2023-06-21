Demonstration held as probe continues into woman's death

Family and friends held a demonstration in downtown Prestonsburg June 20 in their effort to get justice for a woman whose body was found at a residence in Floyd County June 18.

"I wanted to make the community aware that there is a murderer in our community and there are people protecting the murderer," said Debbie Hall, a cousin of Amber Spradlin of Prestonsburg.

Spradlin’s body was discovered in a residence on Arkansas Creek in the Martin community.

"I think they started a coverup, not expecting us to get involved,” Hall said.

Kentucky State Police have released few details about Spradlin's death but said foul play is suspected. Hall, also of Prestonsburg, said her cousin was stabbed and that several people were present at the time of the incident.

Hall said she has also requested information about 911 calls made from the residence.

Hall said she and Spradlin were "very, very close all her life."

"She was kind and loving," Hall said. "Always smiling, willing to help people. She loved children and cats. Family and friends were very important to her. (She was) always planning family dinners and get-togethers."

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 8 p.m. June 21 at the David School, said Hall, who also created a Facebook group, Justice for Amber.

"We can't help Amber, but maybe we can help someone else," Hall said. "We won't stop until we get answers. Amber did not deserve this."

The case remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.