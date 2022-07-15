During their annual reunion, the descendants of Jenny Wiley made a trip to Johnson County to tour the Little Mud Lick falls, which were recently opened up as a public walking trail and where Jenny Wiley made her escape from the Cherokee tribe.

The Johnson County Fiscal Court mentioned the visit during its regular meeting on July 11, with Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie speaking about the newly erected sign at the trail and its being opened to the public.

“I wanted to mention, we’re continuing to try and improve our opportunities here in the county with things to do and promoting things to do in the county, and here in the recent weeks, we’ve put forth a little more of a concerted effort on some of our historical sites,” McKenzie said. “So, now, we’d like to let everyone know, if you haven’t seen it already, the Little Mud Lick Trail has been opened up.”

McKenzie mentioned the visit from Wiley’s descendants.

“It was really exciting, it was the weekend for the Jenny Wiley descendants to be in our area, and they were actually staying up at Jenny Wiley but they came down to Little Mud Lick and met there that morning to go to the (falls), so that path is open. Also, the path to Jenny Wiley’s grave is now open and has been cleared,” McKenzie said.

Carla Ratliff-Burke, who helped guide the tour alongside her brother Scott Ratliff, McKenzie and his wife, said it was an honor to continue keeping the legacy of the area, and by extension, the work of her father, Paul Ratliff, a Little Mud Lick native, alive.

“Our dad grew up knowing all about the falls and Jenny Wiley. The first books that were written about Jenny Wiley in the 60s, my dad was the tour guide for the book’s authors. This was our playground growing up and we know all the nooks and crannies of the area,” Ratliff-Burke said, mentioning one of the books, Appalachian Crossroads by Clayton Cox. “That (book) actually mentions my dad and them. It’s an honor to keep Dad’s memory alive by sharing the history about the area he loved.”

The new sign also includes a scannable QR code which directs visitors to the fiscal court’s website and then an informational link about the history of the falls.

“This trail is open to the public and provided in part by Harold and Barbara Rice, their daughter Karen Sellars, Fred and Lulu Butler Meade, their children, June M. Rice, Augustus E. Meade, Ruth E. Meade, May Meade, Georgia M. Welch, Fred H. Meade, Mura M. Bailey and Betty M. Burchett,” the sign reads, also including information about the 0.9 mile trek and its elevation gain of 111 feet.

For more information, visit online at, www.johnsoncoky.com.