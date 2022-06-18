WILLIAMSON, W.Va., — Despite participation numbers being down nearly half of what they’ve typically been over the previous 22 years, race officials say the 2022 Hatfield McCoy Marathon held on Saturday, June 11, still didn’t disappoint.

Race Director and Tug Valley Road Runners President Alexis Batausa said two brighter spots about the race were the weather and, as usual, the volunteers who always help pull it off.

“Saturday was probably the best weather conditions we’ve had in years,” Batausa said following the race. “It was really cool at the beginning and stayed that way for the runners for a good part of the day. The other thing is our volunteers outdid themselves again this year … and, as usual, the runners were really appreciative of the assistance and hospitality that were shown to them.”

Batausa said there doesn’t seem to be any doubt that two factors contributed to fewer runners this year.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that the pandemic continued to play a part in fewer people participating,” Batausa said, “and I really think the cost of gas had a great deal to do with it this year.

“People just decided either to not take any chances with COVID or to just stay home due to the expense, or maybe even both. But generally, we were really pleased.”

The overall winner of the marathon, Nick Whited of Bluefield, West Virginia, said Saturday’s race marked his first marathon attempt in 19 years. Whited finished with a time of 3:5:30.

“I had to drop out (of the HM Marathon) at 22 miles in 2003,” the 43-year-old said shortly after crossing the finish line. “(Since that time) It never fit in my schedule and I don’t do well in the heat, but I kept telling my wife I had to get back here to redeem myself. I am from Bluefield and originally from Richlands — so I’m pretty local. Both of our parents were coal miners, we are both Appalachian so I had to come back here.”

Below are the other results for this year’s race event:

• Women’s winner of the full marathon: Jess Peterson, of Somerville, Massachusetts, with a time of 3:34:2 (Peterson placed 8th overall);

• Overall Blackberry Mountain Half-Marathon winner: Tyelin May, of Turkey Creek, with a time of 1:27.35;

• Blackberry Mountain Half-Marathon women’s winner: Gabrielle Eaton, of Rockingham, North Carolina, with a time of 2:10:34;

• Overall River Road Half-Marathon winner: Nick Bias, of Charleston, West Virginia, with a time of 1:23:41;

• River Road Half-Marathon women’s winner: Lindsey Cook, of Huntington, West Virginia, with a time of 1:46:40;

• Overall Jennie Rivard Memorial 5-K winner: Noah Gearheart, of Prestonsburg, with a time of 19 minutes, 17 seconds;

• Jennie Rivard Memorial 5-K women’s winner: Nada Gravely, of Hurricane, West Virginia, with a time of 27 minutes, 8 seconds.

Local runners Nick Mounts, of Delbarton, and Niles McCoy of Williamson, finished fifth and ninth in the 26.2-mile marathon, with times of 3:22:16 and 3:35:34, respectively.