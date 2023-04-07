Gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters said he believes it is time for Eastern Kentuckians to be heard.

Deters recently shared the agenda he has in mind for Eastern Kentucky should he be elected governor, which includes manufacturing jobs, supporting the coal industry, boosting tourism, addressing the opioid epidemic, and cleaning up the Big Sandy River.

Deters said Eastern Kentucky would be a priority to him as governor.

“I don’t think Lexington, Louisville and Northern Kentucky need economic development help from the state,” Deters said. “Eastern Kentucky and Western Kentucky could probably use a little help.”

The number one issue for Eastern Kentucky, Deters said, is bringing in good jobs.

“As governor of Kentucky,” Deters said, “I would do anything and everything to make that happen.”

Deters said his plan to bring in jobs can basically be summed up in three steps.

First, he said, he will encourage companies that are already in the region to hire more employees; next, he will encourage companies throughout the commonwealth to open facilities in the area; and finally, he will reach out to companies outside the state to bring facilities to the mountains.

Deters said although he believes nuclear power is the way to go in the future, he is a “1,000 percent supporter of the coal industry.”

Coal may not be the answer in the future, Deters said, but that time has not yet come.

As far as a long-term answer for Eastern Kentucky, Deters said, boosting tourism is the answer.

The mountainous region of Eastern Kentucky is a diamond in the rough, Deters said, and boosting tourism should be a main focus.

“I’ve always wondered why there hasn’t been a better production of tourism in Eastern Kentucky,” said Deters. “Just by the virtue of its natural beauty.

Jobs aren’t the only challenge Eastern Kentuckians are facing, Deters said.

He went on to say cleaning up the Big Sandy River and addressing the opioid epidemic are also on his agenda for the region.

In addition to the unique challenges facing the region, Deters said, Eastern Kentuckians, along with Kentuckians around the commonwealth, are being taxed too much.

According to Deters, the state’s current tax system is part of why there is no economic growth.

“Kentuckians and Eastern Kentuckians are taxed enough,” said Deters.

He went on to say he strongly opposed House Bill 8, calling it a “bad policy.”

House Bill 8 lowered the income tax in Kentucky by 0.5 percent. However, it also imposed a sales tax fee to be placed on a number of services, including photography, body modification services, residential and non-residential security system monitoring services, pet care services and parking services.

This policy will negatively affect small businesses, Deters said.

“These people are already struggling to make ends meet,” he said. “Are we really going to go after them for this?”

If elected governor, Deters said, he would work to overhaul the current tax system.

Reducing taxes and regulation, Deters said, is the key to a successful economy.

“If you reduce taxes and reduce regulations and get out of people’s way,” said Deters, “the economy would roar.”

Deters said states such as Florida, Tennessee and Texas are good examples of a well-working tax system.

Unlike many of his colleagues, Deters said, he supports the legalization of medical marijuana, as well as recreational marijuana.

“I support medicinal marijuana 1,000 percent,” said Deters. “The same people we’re asking to pay all those taxes have to spend big money on pharma for pain meds when marijuana does the trick nice, cheap and easy.”

Deters said the reason he is running for governor is to help people.

“I am running for governor of Kentucky,” he said, “because I would love to have the power and influence of the office to help people.”

With a soft spot for Eastern Kentucky, Deters said, he would make sure the people of the mountain region are heard.

“I want all Eastern Kentuckians to know that I will hear them, and I will listen to them,” said Deters. “And I will act.”

Deters said he encourages everyone to reach out to him via text about any issues, ideas or questions they may have.

To contact Deters, send a text to (859) 250-2527.