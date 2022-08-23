On Aug. 22, Gov. Andy Beshear announced disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in 12 Eastern Kentucky counties that suffered significant damage from flooding, landslides and mudslides that resulted from storms that began on July 26.

In July, at the governor’s request, President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties, which paved the way for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits (D-SNAP), Beshear’s office announced in a statement. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service issues the benefits, and applications may be submitted beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24.

“The Eastern Kentucky families impacted by the devastating flooding have lost everything, and these additional benefits are essential to helping these Kentuckians recover and rebuild,” Beshear said. “This will be a long road to recovery, but we will be here for our people in the weeks, months and years ahead. We are in this together.”

“We are grateful for this emergency funding to help Kentuckians who may have lost loved ones, employment or personal property due to the worst flooding the region has seen in generations,” Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander said.

Application process

Applicants should call the Department for Community Based Services’ (DCBS) center for D-SNAP at, 833-371-8570, which is the fastest way to receive benefits. Applications will be taken by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (All times are Eastern Standard Time.)

Applications may be made in person at a DCBS office or at a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). A complete list of up-to-date locations and times is available at, https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/D-SNAP_Benefits.pdf.

Current SNAP recipients

Residents who currently receive SNAP benefits may also request and apply for replacement of benefits due to power outages and other impacts by calling the D-SNAP center or by coming to the local DCBS office or DRC. Any SNAP recipient may request replacement benefits whenever food that was purchased with SNAP benefits is destroyed due to a household disaster.

Recipients in Breathitt, Knott, Letcher, Martin and Perry counties may automatically receive replacements. Any SNAP household receiving a replacement due to lost food in the 12-county area will automatically receive a supplement, bringing their household allotment up to the maximum for their household size for one month.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in designated counties can apply for other types of assistance at the DRCs, through FEMA at DisasterAssistance.gov, on the FEMA mobile app or by calling, 800-621-3362. To see DRC locations, visit governor.ky.gov/FloodResources. Gov. Beshear encourages those who have been approved for assistance to sign up for direct deposit with FEMA. Call FEMA at, 800-621-3362, to sign up for electronic deposits.

For more information about applying for benefits or finding resources in your community, visit, kynect.ky.gov.