Gov. Andy Beshear announced May 6 that federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is available for residents in nine Kentucky counties hit hard by severe flooding during the winter.
Individuals who became unemployed or those who are self-employed and had work interrupted in those nine counties as a direct result of severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides between Feb. 27 and March 14 are eligible to apply for DUA benefits through the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance.
Following Gov. Beshear’s request, President Joe Biden issued a Major Disaster Declaration on April 23 that designated nine Kentucky counties — Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell - disaster areas.
In order to qualify for DUA benefits, claimants in eligible counties must show that their employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of the disaster and that they are not otherwise eligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits under state or federal law. Farmers and other self-employed individuals who are traditionally ineligible for unemployment insurance (UI) benefits may qualify for DUA.
Affected individuals should visit the Kentucky Career Center website (kcc.ky.gov) or call (502) 875-0442 to file their initial claim. The deadline to apply for assistance is June 5.
After claimants apply for UI benefits, they should attend an in-person session at the Lloyd M. Hall Community Center, 68 South Church Center in Salyersville. Staff will be available at that location to assist claimants from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. May 11 through May 13, and again from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. May 18 through May 20.
This location is only for those affected by the disaster. No other UI claims will be handled at this location.
When filing a claim in-person, self-employed individuals should bring a copy of their 2020 income tax return. All applicants need to supply a photo identification and bill showing their current address.
Disaster Unemployment Assistance is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and benefits are not charged to employers.