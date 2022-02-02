Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd recently announced the results for high school academic team students who competed in the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition (KAAC) District 57 Governor’s Cup on Jan. 22.
“Congratulations Floyd Central High, District 57 Overall Champs. Congratulations Betsy Layne High, District Quick Recall Champs and congratulations Betsy Layne and Floyd Central High, who tied for 1st in Future Problem Solving.” Shepherd continued, “On Monday, Feb. 14, Betsy Layne and Floyd Central’s Future Problem Solving teams will compete at the regional level and that same night, Kaitlyn Hager, from PHS and Mattie Boyd, Taylor Stumbo and Brody Buck, all from FCHS, will compete at the regional level in Composition.”
On Feb. 19, the Quick Recall teams from Betsy Layne and Floyd Central will compete in regional competition as well as all students who placed 1st-5th on content assessments.
“The academic students have put a lot of time into studying and practicing and learning material beyond the scope of regular high school content. These students will be competing at Johnson Central High School in regional competition. Please join us in celebrating these students and supporting them at this level while we cheer them on to the state level,” Shepherd said.
Winners included:
Final Overall
1st Floyd Central High
2nd Prestonsburg High
3rd Betsy Layne High
Future Problem Solving
1st Betsy Layne High
1st Floyd Central High
Quick Recall
1st Betsy Layne High
2nd Prestonsburg High
3rd Floyd Central High
MATH
1st Mattie Boyd FCHS
2nd Teresa Johnson PHS
3rd Zach Goble FCHS
4th Gracie McDavid FCHS
5th Taylor Collins BLHS
SCIENCE
1st Teresa Johnson PHS
2nd Autumn Stephens PHS
3rd Will Justice BLHS
4th Gracie McDavid FCHS
5th Emery Bartrum FCHS
SOCIAL STUDIES
1st Sage Slone PHS
2nd Jada Reynolds BLHS
3rd Matt Johnson DACE
4th Chloe Hall FCHS
5th Zach Goble FCHS
LANGUAGE ARTS
1st Kaitlyn Hager PHS
2nd Jada Renyolds BLHS
3rd Kristina Hall BLHS
4th Kaylee Johnson FCHS
5th Allie Hicks FCHS
ARTS & HUMANITIES
1st Sage Slone PHS
2nd Chloe Hall FCHS
3rd Sara Springer PHS
4th Kaylee Johnson FCHS
5th Dusty Rogers BLHS
COMPOSITION
1st Kaitlyn Hager PHS
2nd Mattie Boyd FCHS
3rd Taylor Stumbo FCHS
4th Brody Buck FCHS
Betsy Layne High School Academics Coaches: Michelle Yancy and Eric Fields.
Floyd Central High School Academics Coaches: Allison Maynard, Liz Druschel and Al Atkins.
Prestonsburg High School Academic Coach: Gretchen Brewer