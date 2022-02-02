Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd recently announced the results for high school academic team students who competed in the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition (KAAC) District 57 Governor’s Cup on Jan. 22.

“Congratulations Floyd Central High, District 57 Overall Champs. Congratulations Betsy Layne High, District Quick Recall Champs and congratulations Betsy Layne and Floyd Central High, who tied for 1st in Future Problem Solving.” Shepherd continued, “On Monday, Feb. 14, Betsy Layne and Floyd Central’s Future Problem Solving teams will compete at the regional level and that same night, Kaitlyn Hager, from PHS and Mattie Boyd, Taylor Stumbo and Brody Buck, all from FCHS, will compete at the regional level in Composition.”

On Feb. 19, the Quick Recall teams from Betsy Layne and Floyd Central will compete in regional competition as well as all students who placed 1st-5th on content assessments.

“The academic students have put a lot of time into studying and practicing and learning material beyond the scope of regular high school content. These students will be competing at Johnson Central High School in regional competition. Please join us in celebrating these students and supporting them at this level while we cheer them on to the state level,” Shepherd said.

Winners included:

Final Overall

1st Floyd Central High

2nd Prestonsburg High

3rd Betsy Layne High

Future Problem Solving

1st Betsy Layne High

1st Floyd Central High

Quick Recall

1st Betsy Layne High

2nd Prestonsburg High

3rd Floyd Central High

MATH

1st Mattie Boyd FCHS

2nd Teresa Johnson PHS

3rd Zach Goble FCHS

4th Gracie McDavid FCHS

5th Taylor Collins BLHS

SCIENCE

1st Teresa Johnson PHS

2nd Autumn Stephens PHS

3rd Will Justice BLHS

4th Gracie McDavid FCHS

5th Emery Bartrum FCHS

SOCIAL STUDIES

1st Sage Slone PHS

2nd Jada Reynolds BLHS

3rd Matt Johnson DACE

4th Chloe Hall FCHS

5th Zach Goble FCHS

LANGUAGE ARTS

1st Kaitlyn Hager PHS

2nd Jada Renyolds BLHS

3rd Kristina Hall BLHS

4th Kaylee Johnson FCHS

5th Allie Hicks FCHS

ARTS & HUMANITIES

1st Sage Slone PHS

2nd Chloe Hall FCHS

3rd Sara Springer PHS

4th Kaylee Johnson FCHS

5th Dusty Rogers BLHS

COMPOSITION

1st Kaitlyn Hager PHS

2nd Mattie Boyd FCHS

3rd Taylor Stumbo FCHS

4th Brody Buck FCHS

Betsy Layne High School Academics Coaches: Michelle Yancy and Eric Fields.

Floyd Central High School Academics Coaches: Allison Maynard, Liz Druschel and Al Atkins.

Prestonsburg High School Academic Coach: Gretchen Brewer