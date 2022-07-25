PIKEVILLE — Two Floyd men were arrested by Pikeville Police after allegedly holding another man at gunpoint and assaulting him, then resisting responding officers.

According to court documents, Pikeville Police Department officers Josh Lawson and Daniel Fields were dispatched on July 18 to an apartment at Kentucky Avenue to a report of a domestic dispute in progress.

Upon arrival, the documents said, Lawson went to the front door, while Fields and PPD Chief Michael Riddle went to the back door. While turning a corner to the back of the residence, Fields wrote, he saw a man, later identified as Stephen R. Hamilton, 24, of Bluebird Lane, Prestonsburg, run out the back door and away from the residence onto Kentucky Avenue.

Documents said that while the officers attempted to arrest Hamilton, the other alleged perpetrator, Levi Colby Tackett, 33, of Neds Fork Road, McDowell, had fled the apartment and jumped into a van parked on the street and started it. Another officer, documents said, got in front of the van, but Tackett refused to stop and officers busted out the driver’s side window to get to him and gain compliance.

Fields wrote that he and Riddle got in their patrol vehicles to search for Hamilton and saw him running through a parking lot on the campus of the University of Pikeville. Hamilton, the citation said, ignored verbal commands to stop and continue fleeing, taking a handgun from his pants pocket and throwing it on the ground.

Fields wrote that he also saw Hamilton throw away a second firearm, this time into the loading dock area of UPike’s Armington Science Center.

Hamilton, the citation said, stopped running, but continued to resist the officers as they attempted to handcuff him. Fields wrote that Hamilton was placed under arrest and the firearms were retrieved, at which time officers began investigating the initial incident.

Upon investigation, the citation said, officers learned that Hamilton and Tackett had waited inside the apartment for a third man who was coming to meet a female who lived at the apartment. When the man arrived, the citation said, Hamilton and Tackett ambushed him, then held him a gunpoint and would not let him leave while assaulting him.

Court documents said that, while holding him at gunpoint, Tackett told the victim that he was going to kill him and “today was going to be his last day.” Documents said one of the handguns Hamilton disposed of had belonged to the victim.

Hamilton was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, first-degree fleeing or evading police, unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property.

Tackett was lodged in the jail on charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and first-degree wanton endangerment.