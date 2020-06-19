Double Kwik has announced the recipients for the 2020 Fueling the Future scholarship. This scholarship program was created in 2019 to recognize high school graduates who reside in counties in which Double Kwik stores are located, and who exemplify the company’s high standards and core family values. The recipients of the scholarship were awarded $500 towards their undergraduate education with $14,000 being awarded in total.

The Fueling the Future Foundation focuses on helping children of Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia achieve more through the gift of scholarships ranging from camp fees to college tuition or daily needs such as hygiene items, school supplies, clothing or even Christmas presents. With the help of local teachers, guidance counselors, family resource departments and church leaders as well as an applicant process, the foundation identifies children to assist.

The 2020 Fueling the Future Scholarship recipients are:

Aariana Sparks — Betsy Layne High School

Alayna Crigger — Grundy High School

Alexis Skye Cox — Grundy High School

Allison Turner — Morgan County High School

Anthony Lewis — Letcher County Central High School

Caroline Parsons — Floyd County Central High School

Emily Brock — Norton High School

Ethan Tyler Blair — Prestonsburg High School

Haley Seals — Knott County Central High School

Hayden Osborne — Shelby Valley High School

Haydon Caudill — Letcher County Central High School

Izabella Dawhare — Hazard High School

Jaley Adkins — Belfry High School

Jessilyn Ramey — East Ridge High School

Kaitlyn Paige Adkins — Shelby Valley High School

Kaleigh Oldham — Morgan County High School

Kaylan Brewer — Breathitt County High School

Kaylee Whitaker — Letcher County Central High School

Kiara Lee Warrens — Floyd County Central High School

Lainey Marie Gayheart — Hazard High School

Lakin Olivia Puckett — East Ridge High School

Mashayla Belcher — Grundy High School

Mason Compton — Prestonsburg High School

Matthew Dicks — Letcher County Central High School

Nelonna Branham — Shelby Valley High School

Noah Taylor Smith — Morgan County High School

Sophie Amanda Ratliff — Shelby Valley High School

Trinity Grace Adams — Letcher County Central High School

