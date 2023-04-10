Jason Rice, D.O., has been named ambulatory chief medical officer for Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH), the organization announced in a statement March 31.

In his new position, the statement said, Rice is tasked with providing integrated medical and management expertise in support of ARH’s ambulatory services, whose 90 outpatient clinics and 320 providers care for nearly 500,000 patients each year.

Roy Milwee, ARH chief ambulatory officer, said he looks forward to working with Rice.

“Dr. Rice brings much knowledge and experience to this very important role at ARH,” he said. “His commitment and passion to improving the health and well-being of the people in Eastern Kentucky and Southern West Virginia will help continue to elevate the level of care ARH offers through its ambulatory services.”

Rice began his medical career in 2004 when he opened his own practice and joined the staff at both Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center and Paintsville ARH Hospital. He was appointed Chief of Staff at Paintsville in 2010, 2015, 2016 and 2021.

He said he is excited for the opportunity to begin a new position and to continue his career with ARH.

“Healthcare is an ever-changing field and I look forward to working with each of our providers as we continue to grow and evolve the delivery of care in our communities,” he said. “ARH desires to help build our communities from within and provide excellent, quality care to our patients.

“We have a strong team and I look forward to recruiting new providers as well,” he continued. “Exciting times are ahead for ARH and I am humbled and grateful to be part of its leadership team.”

Rice is a graduate of the University of Pikeville-Kentucky School of Osteopathic Medicine. He serves as a supervisory physician for the Big Sandy Area Community Action Head Start program and is a board member and medical director of Hope in the Mountains.

He resides in his native Paintsville with his wife Tammy and their children Blair and Grant.