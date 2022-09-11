New drivers in Eastern Kentucky now have the opportunity to participate in a unique instructional safe-driving course.

Former Kentucky State Police Trooper Jamey Kidd has opened the East Kentucky Driving School and is serving the entire region of Eastern Kentucky.

After taking on a part-time job as a driving instructor at a college, Kidd realized what a need there is for such a school in our region.

His 20 years of experience in law enforcement also helped Kidd realize how beneficial a driving school would be to the people of Eastern Kentucky.

“Over the years, I saw that a lot of kids were hurt as a result of inexperience,” Kidd said.

Now, Kidd is helping newly permitted drivers build awareness and confidence for the open road.

There are no age limits for Kidd’s course. The only requirement is that the driver has obtained their permit.

“A lot of kids come to me that have never touched a steering wheel on anything,” he said.

Kidd also requires students to sign a contract stating there are no medical conditions that could put them at risk behind the wheel.

Kidd recommends drivers reach out immediately after receiving their permit, as the school stays booked up and appointments are usually made a couple months out.

The course consists of three two-hour classes, for a total of six hours. East Kentucky Driving School is fully accredited, therefore upon completion of the course, drivers are awarded a certificate.This certificate is recognized by most insurance companies and can even bring a discount for drivers, depending on the company.

Kidd said the first class of the course is the most important. This class includes verbal instruction time that takes place at his office in Prestonsburg, as well as time driving on a course set up for students to learn accident avoidance. According to Kidd, this class has already helped at least four students avoid being involved in accidents.

This two-hour class, Kidd said, is designed to put students in a high-stress situation in a controlled environment so they are better equipped to handle stressful situations on the road.

Kidd refers to the second class as “highway day.” On this day, students drive the roads they access regularly in order to become more comfortable driving them.

In Pike County, this includes going to Walmart, driving through Coal Run and driving on any other road students often use, such as the road to their grandparents or other relatives homes. He will even take kids on one lane roads and across steep mountains if necessary.

The third and final class is strictly for test preparation. Kidd will take students through the driving course they will be completing to try for their license and work on technical maneuvers necessary to pass the test.

However, Kidd said the driver's license exam is the least focused-on portion of the course.

“Yes, I want them to get their license on the first try, but that isn’t my priority,” said Kidd. “I’d rather see them have the ability to drive through Coal Run at 5 p.m. versus parallel park out here on Main Street because one of those you’re going to do every day, the other you’re not.”

The car Kidd uses for instruction is an official Driver’s Education car that is inspected yearly by the Kentucky State Police and is equipped with all the safety features they require as well as additional safety features Kidd has added along the way.

“It has some things I try to go above and beyond to make it a little safer for the kids,” he said.

Kidd said he didn’t realize what an impact he would have on people’s lives when he opened the school in October. He said there have been instances where life changes needed to be made and the first step in doing that was to get licensed. He is happy to know he helped folks with those life changes by aiding them in the first step of that process, he said.

“That’s been a real pleasant surprise,” Kidd said. “The impact that I’ve made on a lot of lives that never knew they would ever drive a vehicle.”

The main priorities of the East Kentucky Driving School are safety and awareness and Kidd said every student who has completed his course has left with more confidence.

Kidd said he is just happy to serve his community.

“I do like to provide a service to the community and what better way to keep the kids safe on the highway,” said Kidd.

For more information on East Kentucky Driving School and to explore payment options, visit eastkydrivingschool.com.

Drivers who are interested in the course can also reach out via email at, eastkydriving@yahoo.com, via phone at, (606) 339-7233, or via Facebook at the East Kentucky Driving School Facebook page.