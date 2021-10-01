A Floyd couple was arrested last week on charges that they attempted to bring tobacco and drugs into the Floyd County Detention Center, and that when discovered, the inmate involved threatened a riot if the items were not delivered.

According to an arrest citation written by Prestonsburg Police Officer Harold Bingham, on Sept. 25, the department’s dispatch was informed by personnel with the Floyd County Detention Center that a Danielle Stevens, 29, of Ky. 1428, Prestonsburg, was en route to the jail to drop off illegal substances.

A search of Stevens’ record found that she had a suspended driver’s license, Bingham wrote.

The citation said that Bingham began patrolling the area around the jail and noticed a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am which was being driven by Stevens.

Bingham wrote that he stopped the vehicle in a nearby parking lot and spoke with Stevens. The citation said he asked Stevens for identification and, while she was looking for her ID card, Lt. George Tussey saw a glass pipe with residue on it in her vehicle.

When Stevens was informed that the department’s K9 unit was en route, the citation said, she got into her purse and handed Tussey a plastic bag, which contained two different types of tobacco in a plastic bag with tape around it, as well as another plastic bag which contained an orange powder believed to be crushed Subxone.

While the Prestonsburg officers worked the case on the outside of the jail, the citation said, Jail Sgt. Tyler Musick learned from Jarod Hall, 34, of Mimosa Drive, Harold, that Hall had told Stevens to bring the substances and leave them in the women’s bathroom in the visitation section of the jail.

“(Sgt.) Musick advised that (Hall) stated if they did not receive the items that they would start a riot,” Bingham wrote.

Hall was charged with complicity to first-degree promoting contraband, while Stevens was arrested on charges of complicity to first-degree promoting contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The arrests came just a few weeks after a deputy jailer at the Floyd County Jail was arrested on numerous charges for allegedly being caught while attempting to bring drugs and other contraband into the jail on Sept. 5 for pay by an inmate.

According to court documents, Johnson admitted he was planning to deliver the items to an inmate inside the jail and had just not had a chance to get the items in yet.

Johnson, the citation said, told officers he had been paid $1,500 to bring the items to the inmate and he had done it two other times over the last two months.

Johnson was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in marijuana and second-degree official misconduct.