A man and woman were arrested recently after, police said, officers responded to a call to assist social workers and found the duo and three young children living in a single-room camper, filled with trash and with no functioning restroom.
According to the arrest citation, on Sept. 30, Deputy K. Hall responded to the assistance call at West Garrett Road in Garrett and found the residence in question to be a very small single room camper. Hall wrote that when he approached the residence, he had to wade through trash approximately 2 feet deep to enter the camper.
The trash, Hall wrote, included old food cans, glass, dirty diapers, clothes and leftover food that had been there for some time. There were also, Hall wrote, maggots and flies all through the camper and the only sink in the camper was full of maggot-infested water and dirty diaper. There was also dog feces in the camper, Hall wrote.
The camper, the deputy wrote, was the primary residence of Daniel Johnson, 38, Rhiannon Salisbury, 26, and three children — a one-year-old, a two-year-old and a seven-year-old.
The residence, Hall wrote, had no functioning restroom and there was sewer water, covered by piled-up trash, running down on the outside leading up to the residence.
The youngest child, Hall wrote, had several injuries and severe diaper rash and the middle child had slight diaper rash and bruising on the thigh area. The children’s injuries, Hall wrote, had occurred some time ago and there had been no attempt to seek medical treatment.
All three children were transported to ARH Our Lady of the Way at Martin to be examined, the citation said. All the parents would say, the citation said, was that they were in the process of cleaning up.
Johnson and Salisbury were both lodged in the Floyd County Jail on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment. Both were released after posting $5,000 surety bonds.