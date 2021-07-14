Legendary singer-songwriter Steve Earle, along with his band, "The Dukes," will make a stop in Prestonsburg on their 2021 tour on July 15. This will be Earle's first time playing at the Lucy and Willard Kinzer Theater inside the Mountain Arts Center.
Earle is one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation. He was mentored by the likes of Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark. His songs have been recorded by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, The Pretenders and many more.
Earle released his album Guitar Town in 1986, which went all the way to number one on the country charts. The album is now regarded as a classic of the American genre. Earle also won a string of Grammy's with releases like "The Revolution Starts...Now" (2004), "Washington Square Serenade" (2007), and "TOWNES" (2009).
He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in November 2020. He released his twenty-first studio album "J. T.” on Jan 6 of this year as a tribute to his late son, Justin Townes Earle.
Steve Earle and The Dukes will be Thursday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. Tickets range from $45-$25 and can be purchased at www.macarts.com, by calling 888-MAC-ARTS, or by stopping by the outside windows at the MAC Box Office.