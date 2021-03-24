With Easter Sunday right around the corner, Floyd County is set to see two early Easter egg hunts take place this weekend.
On Saturday, March 27, Floyd County residents will have the opportunity to take their families to two separate Easter events which will be taking place as the Floyd Central High School Youth Service Central Council, along with the Floyd Central High School, Duff-Allen Central Elementary, May Valley and South Floyd Family Resource Centers will host one at the Minnie ballpark and the Floyd County Community Early Childhood Council will host another at the Mountain Arts Center.
The Easter egg hunt located at the Minnie ballpark will begin registration at 11:30 a.m. and the hunt is expected to begin at noon and last until 3 p.m. According to organizers, the event will have drinks and snacks provided for the kids.
The egg hunt will be divided into the following groups:
• Up to age three
• ages four through seven
• ages eight through 11
Organizers said that kids will be given a bag or basket for gathering eggs and that prizes will be given away. The Floyd Central High School Youth Service Central Council, along with the FCHS, DACE, May Valley and South Floyd Family Resource Centers’ egg hunt is a free event for community residents.
The other Easter event which will take place on Saturday will be the FCCECC’s that is located at the MAC and will take place from noon through 2 p.m. The event, according to FCCECC officials, is geared towards children who are age five or younger. The event will give families an opportunity to celebrate Easter while also staying socially distanced as the event will be a drive thru setup.
FCCECC officials said that each kid will receive a a basket with goodies, while supplies last, as well as have the chance to encounter and take a picture with the Easter Bunny.
FCCECC officials ask any families that attend to please remember to wear a mask if they exit their vehicle.
