By the time retired coal miner Terry Morgan got out of bed, the water was already up to the carport. “Twenty-five, thirty minutes, it was this high,” Morgan said, pulling his hand across his chest. “It was all I could do to keep my feet on the ground.” Morgan is one of the local residents featured in the documentary East Kentucky Flood that will air on WYMT-TV, at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30.
East Kentucky Flood is a half-hour documentary that showcases some of the stories of local residents who lived through the devastating floods that ravaged much of the south eastern corner of the state in July 2022. The program was produced by the Center for Rural Strategies, a Whitesburg-based nonprofit.
“We were lucky. Our offices were spared from the water by a few inches,” said Dee Davis, president of the organization and a member of the production team. “We felt it important to record what so many east Kentuckians were going through. And throughout the region there were so many acts of heroism, sacrifice, and resilience. We just scratched the surface.”
After the local premiere on WYMT-TV on Jan. 30, East Kentucky Flood will be broadcast statewide Feb. 15 on KET, the Kentucky public television network.