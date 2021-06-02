The City of Wayland has a rich history of diversity, from the native peoples who inhabited the area long before the Europeans arrived, to the African Americans who worked in the coal camps of Wayland alongside Scots-Irish, German, Hungarian, and other immigrants whose blood runs through the hills of Eastern Kentucky.
As American's across the country gathered to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend, members of the East Kentucky Remembrance Project (E.K.R.P.) met May 29 at the Wayland Community Center as they volunteered their time to clean up an historic and relatively unknown African American cemetery.
The East Kentucky Remembrance Project, according to its pamphlet, "exists to reckon with our local history of racial lynchings and encourage learning and action for racial justice by: hosting community conversations and cultural events; researching and memorializing incidents of racial lynchings; and engaging diverse people to work together to build inclusive and just communities."
There have always been stories of African-Americans being lynched in local communities throughout Eastern Kentucky, however, formalized acknowledgement of that has not been forthcoming.
That is the purpose of the EKRP, to research and find those incidents and tell their stories, according to EKRP officials
Emily Hudson, executive director of the Southeast Kentucky African American Museum and Cultural Center in Hazard, served as emcee of the event, held in the ’50s-type Coal Camp Grill and Antique Soda Fountain, inside the Wayland Community Center. She offered the blessing before the lunch that was provided by the EKRP and members from the Big Sandy Chapter of Kentuckians For The Commonwealth.
The lunch was prepared by James Butler, and included racks of ribs, pulled pork, coleslaw, potato salad and various desserts. The lunch was provided to two clearing crews who traveled in to help clean and clear the cemetery which had fallen into disrepair. There was also music provided by Randy Wilson, who, performed a rendition of "Tryin' To Get Home.'
Tiffany Pyette, a Shawnee descendant, read a land acknowledgement representing the native tribes such as the Shawnee and Cherokee, who first inhabited Wayland.
"I am so grateful to those of you who have come to help us tend to graves to regard all of our communities past and present, as honored, deserving and respected," Pyette said.
Pyette went on to discuss the lynching of Fred "Kid" Shannon, an African American coal miner who worked in the coal camps of Wayland and was lynched by a mob of angry citizens after being accused of killing a white man.
Hudson, a Perry County native, spoke of the importance of our history and passing it on to younger generations.
"History is speaking today," said Hudson. "Hear the voices of those who yet lie underground. Their stories left untold."
The museum in Hazard lacks a physical site as of yet, but has a presence on social media such as Facebook and Twitter. At present, the museum covers Perry County, but plans are to expand the coverage to Perry's four surrounding neighbors, including Floyd County.
Butler, who, is also a minister, and known for his famous barbecue sauce, spoke of the history and contribution of African Americans in the early days of the city of Wayland.
"Have we forgot the real history of this nation?" Butler asked the crowd. "The coal mines were one of the greatest brotherhoods, other than military, that you could ever be a part of. Underground, you were your brother's keeper."
Many do not realize that the coal camps, such as in Wayland, Van Lear and others were considered marvels for the time. Many of the camps had electricity, running water and indoor facilities before most major U.S. cities such as, Chicago and New York.
John Rosenberg, a Prestonsburg attorney and member of the Big Sandy Chapter of Kentuckians For The Commonwealth, has spent his career in the fight for equal justice. Rosenberg worked in the Department of Justice as chief of the Western section during segregation.
According to Rosenberg, On October 26, 1924, a local coal miner with the last name Hitchcock handed Fred "Kid" Shannon five dollars to purchase some moonshine. Upon Shannon's return, he had neither the moonshine or the five dollars. A fight ensued, that led to gunshots being fired, in which Hitchcock ended up with three gunshot wounds to the back. The authorities, led by Marshal Vern Castle, immediately began searching for Shannon, who, was later apprehended after being found in the hills surrounding Wayland.
Word soon spread around town that something bad might happen. In response to the threats, the sheriff placed 12 deputies around the outside of the jail, in case of trouble. At around midnight, a mob of around 100 people showed up to the jail carrying sledgehammers and other weapons. The mob busted through the wall of the jail, in which they pulled Shannon out of his cell.
Rosenberg said, according to an account at the time from the Louisville Courier-Journal that, "They gave him 30 minutes to pray, during which he begged for his life."
Shannon was then shot 18 times by the mob, but didn't die right away. He was to be taken to the hospital in Prestonsburg by train — the same train that was transporting the body of Hitchcock. He succumbed to his injuries en route.
Shannon was only 28 years old at the time of his killing. It is said that he only had one arm, however, he was also a musician, Rosenberg said. Out of the hundreds of people who joined in the lynch mob, not a single one was ever identified. The 12 deputies ordered to surround the jail to prevent trouble, when it came to the investigation, couldn't identify anyone or claimed they didn't see anyone.The only penalty handed down out of the lynching, was against Marshal Castle, who, was relieved of his duties by the governor.