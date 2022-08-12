The City of Pikeville, the Mountain Girl Experience, Coaltown Dixie and a host of other groups are coming together in an effort to raise funds for the relief effort for devastating floods which hit Eastern Kentucky last wee.

The event will be held in downtown Pikeville at the Appalachian Wireless Arena’s stage on Main Street at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Coaltown Dixie band member Kris Preston said the committee has decided the proceeds will be donated to the East Kentucky Dream Center.

“Unless you have been out to the affected areas and seen the mud and the damages done to these peoples’ homes first-hand you have no idea what people are going through”, Preston said. “It is so important to help our neighbors in their time of need and that is what Eastern Kentucky people do and we have decided the best place to put the funds is into the East Kentucky Dream Center.”

Admission is “donate what you can” and reserved tables of six are available for $250.

A cruise-in has been added to the event, as has a motorcycle ride and silent auctions for autographed guitars. To sign up for these events, contact Rachel Dotson at, (606) 434-6484.

Businesses are welcome to sponsor the event.

Other entities involved in the fundraiser are Hillbilly Christmas in July, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Mountain Top Media, Mountain Grrl Experience and Appalachian Wireless. Sponsors include Connection Church, Appalachian Wireless, the City of Pikeville and Blu Horizon Realty.

Anyone interested in being a sponsor can visit, www.facebook.com/EastKYRising.

Live music groups will include Laid Back Country Picker, Brittany Avery, The Swagtones, Austin Collins, Johnny Pop Day, Logan Hall, Bek and the Starlight Revue, Dan Deel and Mountain Mama Jam

To make monetary donations before the event, visit, www.ekdc.info/donate.

The East Kentucky Dream Center van will be parked out front on the plaza on Main Street during the event accepting cash donations.