The East Kentucky Science Center hosted a pair of planetarium shows and a laser show on July 8. Former Director and current volunteer Steve Russo said the center will be receiving a new 4k projector, the D7, in the coming months, which will enhance the clarity of the shows.

“Our current projector was installed in 2011, when full dome technology was starting to take off” he said. “Technically speaking, this system should have died seven or eight years ago because their life span is usually five to seven years, but it just died last week.

Russo said the full dome experience, or filling in every inch of the dome, makes the audiences feel like they are in space.

“It makes you feel like you're in the actual show,” he said.

Russo said the combination of the full dome projector, laser and star machine already made the center ahead of most, but the new projector is going to make it stand out.

“Our current projector isn’t even 2K, and the new system is going to be 4K,” he said. “That’s the difference between watching a 15-year-old television and buying a new 4k television.

Russo said the implementation of the new system is huge for the center, and will change the overall experience for those in attendance.

“People are going to think they are in space,” he said. “The new system will enhance clarity tremendously, as well as the crispness and color. It will all be in there.

Russo said the new system will also expand the options for shows that the center will have availability to.

“The old shows we have now, there’s about fifteen of them, we can still play, but this will allow for new ones as well” he said. “We will have up to 80 or 90 new shows available. We couldn’t buy any new shows with our current system due to its age.”

Russo said the D7 also has other perks.

“It will also allow us to tap into other presentations,” he said. “For example, if they are watching an eclipse in Florida, we can tap into that and put it up on the dome. It is literally an endless library of astronomy, earth science, physics and much more.”

Russo said the center may have to close for a week when the system arrives, in order for it to be installed, as well as have those who will be running the machine trained.

“You have to advance with the technology,” Russo said. “And this technology, well, it’s changing very rapidly.”

The center has planetarium shows every Saturday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., with a laser show at 2 p.m. To contact the East Kentucky Science Center, call, (606) 889-8260, or message their facebook page.