East KY Gearheads host 13th Annual Ride with a Pal

East KY Gearheads hosted their 13th Annual Ride with a Pal event on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Archer Park. The annual event is for special needs families, but the whole community is invited to come check out the many cars on display.
Gearheads President David Pass said the event was inspired by his family
“We have a grandchild with autism so we understand how important it is for special needs kids to have events they can go to,” said Pass.
Ride with a Pal offers a cookout, bought and prepared by club members. Participants also have the opportunity to enjoy live music, games and a cruise-in like car show. But, the main activity of the day is a parade of cars.
Gearheads Vice President Dean Kilgore said the group lets the participants pick out which car they like the best then let them ride in that car in a parade. The parade takes them from Archer Park, down Watergap Road, through downtown Prestonsburg, and ends back at Archer Park.
“It’s a greater blessing for us to watch them and play games with them,” said Kilgore. “Man, they have a ball.”
The East KY Gearheads will hold their next cruise-in on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the old Kmart parking lot in Paintsville.