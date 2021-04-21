Recently, an Eastern Kentucky native has returned to his roots and opened a new counseling center in downtown Prestonsburg in hopes being more than someone you listen to, but someone to help you look at things a different way.
In February, Open Doors Counseling Center found its home in Prestonsburg and began seeing patients both in-person and virtually. According to owner and counselor Robert Kyle May, having been born and raised in Eastern Kentucky while identifying as an openly gay man, he wanted to come back to the mountains and help provide a service to those who may be going through similar circumstances as he once did, while also helping others who may not be dealing with identity issues.
May said that having been born in Pikeville, he has lived in small, rural communities for the first 30 years of his life, before he recently moved to Lexington in order to "expand the horizons" of his career and life.
"I have been faced with a variety of adversities throughout my life many of which are directly, or indirectly, related to my identify as a gay man," May said. "I have experienced prejudice and discrimination in my personal and professional lives and I know what it has been like for me living completely in the closet."
Those experiences helped May find out where he should focus his passion, which he said led him to going into the counseling field. From 2007 to 2011, May said, he attended Morehead State University, from which he received his bachelor of science degree from their undergraduate psychology program, before then receiving his master’s degree in Education from Lindsey Wilson.
May, who has a practice in Lexington, said that location began seeing patients in June 2020, in honor of Pride Month. Around that time, according to May, he had made the decision to circle back to Eastern Kentucky, due to being from this area and having worked here for close to 10 years before moving to Lexington.
"I just wanted to be able to give back to the area," he added.
After looking at a few different locations, May said he decided on setting up shop in Prestonsburg. According to May, as he is still currently residing in Lexington, the drive to Prestonsburg takes a shorter amount of time than traveling to Pikeville. However, the direction the city has taken was also a determining factor.
"For me, I get the sense that the city and area is a bit more progressive and open-minded," May said. "I think that people feel a little more willing to accept differences. I also feel like I have a close relationship with several of the business owners here and I feel like there's a strong business network here in Prestonsburg."
While he was working here in Eastern Kentucky, prior to moving to Lexington, May said he started a non-profit organization which helped provide resources for and opportunities to connect members of the LGBTQ+ community. When he moved to Lexington, May said, he began shifting his focus towards wanting to specialize in working with the LQBTQ+ community.
"In that work before moving to Lexington, I realized there was a large need here," May said. "I also knew, from working here, that the mental healthcare systems in the area aren't as LGBTQ+ affirming as they could be and I don't think it was an aspect that was really challenged or brought to anyone's attention.
"I hope since I've come back here, I can help fill in some of those gaps," he added.
May said although he specializes in working with the LGBTQ+ community, those are not the only patients who sees or hopes to see. According to May, he works with allies and other people who are "trying" to figure things out.
"Sometimes, maybe (parents) were raised religious and had beliefs, but then their kid comes out and they're trying to come to terms with that,” May said. “Then also, I talk with people and their identities aren't even the subject at all."
May said that he still works and hopes to continue to work with a variety of clientele, not just the LGBTQ+ community.
"Whatever obstacles and struggles someone may be going through in life, I consider it a privilege to help them deal with them,” May said. "I understand that the people I see are entrusting me to give them the right resources to guide them down a new path, with a new perspective, so they can achieve their own goals."
Although he said he specializes in LGBTQ+ community support, May has a lot of background in working with patients who suffer from mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder as well as others. He added that he also specialized in trauma and grief. Other areas of expertise include:
• ADHD
• Family Conflict
• Identity Issues
• Relationship Issues
• And more...
"As a professional therapist, my role is to guide you as you take steps towards positive life changes, healing, and a healthy mind," May said.
Currently, May said, he is only at the Prestonsburg location one day a week, since he still operates a practice in Lexington and resides there. However, he added that he has been utilizing virtual meetings, most of which consist of patients from here in Eastern Kentucky.
May said since his began seeing patients at the Prestonsburg location in February, he has been attempting to add counselors, but thus far has been unsuccessful due to conflicting schedules. According to May, anyone who would be interested in joining Open Door Counseling can contact him at, (606) 776-6185, or email, may@opendoorscounselingctr.com.
According to May, Open Doors Counseling also has a website where individuals can visit to receive more information, as well as make an appointment. Those wishing to check out the website or schedule an appointment can visit opendoorscounselingctr.com
