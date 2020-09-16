Recently, the Mountain Arts Center announced that Eastern Kentucky natives Brit Taylor and Adam Chaffins will be getting back to their roots and preforming at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheater this week.
According to a statement from the MAC, Nashville based artists Taylor and Chaffins will be traveling back to the hills of Eastern Kentucky for a concert at 8 p.m. at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheater on Sept. 18. Taylor, who is a native of Knott County, is a former member of the Kentucky Opry Jr. Pros, while Chaffins, a native of Lawrence County, has been playing music his whole life.
Taylor’s new single “Waking Up Ain’t Easy” has garnered national attention and high praise from critics, the statement said.
“She has a liquid alto singing voice, with bright, ‘teardrop’ accents. The heartache ballad has a languid, echoey atmosphere that is enchanting. I’m smitten. Send more,” The publication Music Row said.
Taylor is looking forward to returning to Eastern Kentucky, a place she still refers to as home.
“I spent most of my free time growing up playing on the Mountain Arts Center stage and going to see shows at Jenny Wiley,” Taylor said in the statement. “Those experiences shaped the artist I am today. I’m so excited they are taking advantage of this beautiful stage and location to host more concerts! I am thrilled to play a show at Jenny Wiley.”
Chaffins’ most recent release, titled “Some Things Won’t Last,” has received high praise from many national critics, the statement said. Chaffin’s version of fellow Eastern Kentuckian Keith Whitley’s “I’m Over You” went viral last year and showed his versatility and powerful vocals. He’s an in-demand session musician as well as an experienced bassist and vocalist for a plethora of touring bands over the years.
“I used to play in the orchestra for the shows at Jenny Wiley Theatre when I was in college at Morehead State University. It’s a dream opportunity to bring a band from Nashville back to the East Kentucky mountains to play on a stage that has such a magical hold in my memory,” Chaffins said in the statement. “Sharing the bill with the incredible Brit Taylor will make this an unforgettable evening.”
Tickets are $18 general admission and can be purchased at www.macarts.com, by calling 888-MAC-ARTS, or stopping by the MAC Box Office. Tickets will be available on the day of show at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheater box office starting at 5 p.m..
This concert will abide by all guidelines set forth for COVID-19 compliance.
