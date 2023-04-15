The Martin County School District is suing the world’s largest social media companies, claiming platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat and others are a public nuisance and contributing to a mental health crisis among children.

According to the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Pikeville on March 30, the school district is asking for several measures to be granted against Meta Platforms Inc., Facebook Holdings LLC, Facebook Operations LLC, Meta Payments Inc., Facebook Technologies LLC, Instagram LLC, Siculus Inc., Snap Inc., TikTok Inc., Bytedance Inc., Alphabet Inc., Google LLC, XXVI Holdings Inc. and YouTube LLC.

In the complaint, the school district claims that the companies have designed their platforms to “exploit the neurophysiology of the brain’s reward systems” in order to keep users coming back frequently and staying on the platforms for increasingly longer periods of time.

The youth demographic, the complaint said, is critical to the platforms’ success.

As a result, the district claims in the lawsuit, the social media companies’ conduct has, “led to a mental health crisis among America’s youth.

“This is not hyperbole in a lawsuit,” the district claimed in the complaint. “The fact that a mental health crisis is present among America’s youth has been declared by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the Children’s Hospital Association and the U.S. Surgeon General.”

As a result, the lawsuit said, increasing numbers of youth are struggling with anxiety, depression, thoughts of self-harm and suicidal ideation.

“The rates at which our youth struggle with mental health issues has steadily climbed since the advent of the defendants’ social media platforms,” the lawsuit said. “The defendants’ misconduct is a substantial factor in causing all of these problems.”

Among the problems arising due to not only children’s use of but the frequency of their use of the social media apps, the lawsuit claims, several negative impacts are noted, including depressive symptoms, disordered eating behavior, cyberbullying and sleep deprivation.

Schools, the lawsuit said, are “struggling not only to provide students with mental health services but also to deliver an adequate education because of the youth mental health crisis.”

Among the impacts seen in schools, the lawsuit said, are increases in “rowdiness” outside the classroom, increases in tardiness, increases in skipping classes, increases in the use of electronic devices when not permitted and increases in bullying, physical fights and threats of fights between students.”

The conduct of the platforms, the lawsuit said, constitutes a public nuisance which endangers and injures the health and safety of the employees and students of Martin County Public Schools.

The district, the lawsuit said, has had to hire additional personnel and develop additional resources to address mental, emotional and social issues and increase training for teachers and staff to identify students exhibiting symptoms.

In addition, the district has had to develop new policies and the district’s personnel have lost instructional time dealing with the issues which the social media platforms bring.

The district, in the lawsuit, is asking for an order declaring that the conduct constitutes a public nuisance and that the court enter an order requiring the platforms to abate the public nuisance and enjoining them from engaging in further actions causing or contributing to the public nuisance.

In addition, the lawsuit asks that the district be awarded actual and compensatory damages, as well as statutory damages and court costs.