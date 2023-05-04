Brothers Greg and Randy Davis are bringing a new business to the Prestonsburg Passage Rail Trail and their hometown of David: The Eastern Kentucky Trails Property Dairy Bar.

“We had a soft opening this past week as a test run, and we put our stove to work,” Greg Davis said. “We fixed eight pizzas, and they were gone quick. We had char-broiled burgers, and we ran out of french fries. I’d say there were 200 people, and there weren't any parking spots left.”

Greg said people have been driving to Prestonsburg and Martin for years to restaurants. He hopes the dairy bar will give people another option.

“I do excavation, and if me and my workers are up this way, we are gone an hour for lunch, if not an hour and a half,” he said. “People are stopping everyday, asking us when it will be done and when we will be serving food. They say they will eat here every day, and I hope they do. This will be convenient because people’s time is valuable.”

The brothers do excavation work, and Greg admits the reason this happened was because of people mentioning it.

“We are not cooks, but after we put in a small campground, people asked us to put in a restaurant,” he said. “There has been a lot of work leading up to this, around two years worth of it. We brushed it out, cleaned it up and filled it in. The rest is history.

“We will have hot dogs, hamburgers, fries, pizza, ice cream, and some specials like catfish,” Greg continued. “We sell Coke products; I am a Diet Coke fan. I want good fast food, at a good price for people. We got good stuff to work with because me and Randy are firm believers in doing things right.”

Greg said he plans on giving customers options.

“We will have a place to walk up and order, as well as a drive-thru,” he said. He said the Prestonsburg Passage Rail Trail has many bike riders, and he plans on accommodating them as well with bike racks.

“Right now, I have three high school boys hired, along with the main cook, Amanda Arnett,” Davis said. “She is a Magoffin County resident and she ran the Loaded Goat restaurant for a little while. This kind of thing is all she has ever done.”

Davis admits the food business wasn’t something he planned on getting into, but he is happy to do so.

“This isn’t our usual cup of tea, but I believe it will be a good thing,” he said.

The business will officially open May 6.

Greg said he has lived in David his entire life, and knows every inch of it. He is glad to bring the restaurant to his hometown.

The Eastern Kentucky Trails Property Dairy Bar is located at the intersection of Ky. 850 and Ky. 404 at David, along the Prestonsburg Passage Rail Trail.