The East Kentucky Science Center and Varia Planetarium announced on Monday that it would be making its long-awaited reopening next month.
On Aug. 24, the East Kentucky Science Center and Varia Planetarium issued a statement announcing that its doors will be reopening, in a limited capacity, beginning Sept. 1 for planetarium shows, with the Science Center available through appointment only.
According to the statement, the Science Center will be opened Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to noon by appointment only, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Planetarium/Laser shows will take place at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. On Saturdays, the planetarium will open from noon to 4 p.m. Planetarium/Laser shows will be at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Visitors will enter through the main entrance of the building and exit through the planetarium, the statement said. Masks will be required and individuals' temperatures will be checked upon entering the Science Center. Staff will collect contact information from visitors as they register at the ticket window. Once approximately 40 people have been admitted to the space, no additional person will be permitted entrance.
The statement said that the exhibit hall and lobby will have a managed traffic pattern clearly marked on the floor; hand sanitizer stations are prominently placed for patron usage. A presentation will play on the planetarium dome to instruct and remind visitors about socially distanced seating. As is customary, no late seating is permitted, according to the statement.
“We have very much missed our visitors at EKSC, and we are dedicated to providing a safe physical environment to engage and learn through our planetarium — together,” said EKSC Director Steve Russo.
After each planetarium show, the statement said, seats will be disinfected by staff and the exhibit hall will be sanitized. The gift shop will also be opened and sanitized frequently. Doors, handrails and restrooms will be sanitized.
For more information about planetarium shows, science exhibitions, etc., please call, (606) 889-8260.
