Eastern Kentucky University has announced the recipients of the Dean’s List, Dean’s Award and President’s Award for the Spring 2023 semester.

“We are committed to academic excellence and the continued success of our students,” said EKU President David McFaddin. “As a university that puts the most Kentuckians to work in the Commonwealth, EKU is proud to be preparing the next generation of highly skilled, highly educated workers.”

To achieve Dean’s List honors, students attempting 12 credit hours must earn a 3.75 GPA, students attempting 13 credit hours must earn a 3.65 GPA, and students attempting 14 or more credit hours must earn a 3.5 GPA. All grade point averages are out of a possible 4.0.

Dean’s Award recipients are those students who have achieved the Dean’s List at EKU at least three times. A lapel pin is presented to Dean’s Award students by the dean of their academic college.

The President’s Award was established to recognize outstanding academic achievement, bestowed upon full-time undergraduate students who attain a 4.0 GPA for the semester.

Local spring 2023 Dean’s List recipients include:

Floyd County

Laken Delaney Addington of Garrett; Shawn Cameron Blackburn of Prestonsburg; Taylor Bush of Harold; Paul Isaac Combs of Prestonsburg; Julia Page Daniel of Betsy Layne; Connor Graham Dingus of Martin; Myranda Grace Elliott of Prestonsburg; Xander Gayheart of Eastern; Jake Seth Hall of Wheelwright; Gabby S. Howard of Hueysville; Sahara Rayne Little of Hi Hat; Sydney Grace May of Prestonsburg; Melissa Julieanna Meade of Betsy Layne; Jaden L. Minix of East Point; Hunter Michael Nichols of Prestonsburg; Conner Grant Owens of Harold; Brooke Preston of Hueysville; Jayme Elizabeth Lee Riley of Prestonsburg; Chloe Elizabeth Watson of Drift; and Heather Denise Willis of Prestonsburg.

Johnson County

Clay Douglas Belcher of Paintsville; Dakota Riley Castle of Hagerhill; Claire Caudill of Paintsville; Shelby Katherine Collins of Paintsville; Abigail Grace Estep of Staffordsville; Brandy Nicole Everage of Paintsville; Ethan Wade Holbrook of Paintsville; Morgan Taylor McCoart of Van Lear; Ben Robert Miller of Paintsville; Matthew Douglas Miller of Paintsville; Sydney R. Mullins of Oil Springs; Lacie Mckae Osborne of Van Lear; Diya K. Patel of Paintsville; Nada Ramadhani Sofyan of West Van Lear; Chris Matthew Stewart of Thelma; and Allison Brooke Wells of Paintsville.

Perry County

Mandy M. Bailey of Bulan; Jonathaan Noah Baker of Hazard; Katie Benoit Braman of Hazard; Heather Rea Brashear of Bulan; Antoinette Marie Contento of Hazard; Aaron Wayne Couch of Yerkes; Anthony Curtis Couch of Yerkes; Rachel B. Deaton of Hazard; Lauren Alexis Dishner of Hazard; Katlynn Lashae Dixon of Busy; Madison Renee Eller of Happy; Gracie G. Epperson of Hazard; Kaitlyn Sierra Gamble of Hazard; Natalie Breanna Halcomb of Delphia; Andrew Dwayne Holbrook of Bonnyman; Kelsey Noel Howard of Busy; Kendra Michlle Hurt of Busy; Kinnley Rhiannon Johnson of Bonnyman; Cyleigh A. Jones of Hazard; Dawson Andrew Lee Kersey of Cornettsville; Samantha Holly Kilburn of Hazard; Sheridan Paige Luttrell of Hazard; Evan Cole Massey of Hazard; Chelsea Campbell Moore of Viper; Katie Lynn Pennington of Hazard; Zoe Elizabeth Pennington of Hazard; Kenzie R. Roark of Vicco; and Hope Champlin Watts of Hazard.

Pike County

Kelcie Alana Adams of Pikeville; Alora L. Adkins of Hellier; Makayla Brianne Belcher of Sidney; Rachael Mae Brooke Blackburn of Phyllis; Peyton Boyd Blair of Pikeville; Bradly R. Canterbury of Stone; Dalton Keith Canterbury of Sidney; Barrett Alan Caudill of Pikeville; Kaley Grace Cochran of Huddy; Aleiah Beth Coleman of Elkhorn City; Matt Compton of Pikeville; Pat Ann Crider of Pikeville; Tristan Myles Dotson of Hardy; Tyann Mckinna Dotson of Hardy; Ashley Arizona Edwards of South Williamson; Cara Sydney Ferrell of Canada; Jeanna Nicole Fletcher of Belfry; Sarah Fraley of Pikeville; Emily Grace Gearheart of Pikeville; Max C. Gilliam of Forest Hills; Riley Kamille Gilliam of Pikeville; Harry Ray Hager of Pinsonfork; Emily F. Hale of Pikeville; Harley Jo Hamilton of Feds Creek; Jeanna Vickie-Marie Hatfield of Belfry; Anna Grace Henson of Canada; Jason Ray Hurley of Shelbiana; Kinzie G. Jackson of Forest Hills; Kate Justice of Pikeville; Trey Crit Justice of Raccoon; Brandon Charles Lowe of Pikeville; Larrah Ashley Martin of South Williamson; Jon Thomas Mills of Hardy; Remma J. Minix of Pikeville; Isaac M. Osborne of Shelby Gap; Kierra Hope Phillips of Belfry; Kylee Brooke Phillips of Goody; Micah Denae Raines of Pikeville; Dylan Kyle Raleigh of Pikeville; Holly Lynn Robinson of Pikeville; Rachael Nicole Sansom of Phyllis; Elyssa Jane Stanley of McCarr; Landon T. Tackett of Virgie; Devan Brian Tussey of Shelbiana; Kalleigh Lynn Varney of Kimper; and Madison Kinzi Walters.

Local spring 2023 Dean’s Award recipients include:

Floyd County

Connor Graham Dingus of Martin; Jake Seth Hall of Wheelwright; and Jayme Elizebth Lee Riley of Prestonsburg.

Johnson County

Sydney R. Mullins of Oil Springs; and Lacie Mckae Osborne of Van Lear.

Perry County

Kelsey Noel Howard of Busy; Kinnley Rhiannon Johnson of Bonnyman; and Dawson Andrew Lee Kersey of Cornettsville.

Pike County

Sarah Fraley of Pikeville; Emily Grace Gearheart of Pikeville; Kate Justice of Pikeville; Kierra Hope Phillips of Belfry; and Rachael Nicole Sansom of Phyllis.

Local spring 2023 President’s Award recipients include:

Floyd County

Shawn Cameron Blackburn of Prestonsburg; Jake Seth Hall of Wheelwright; Gabby S. Howard of Hueysville; Melissa Julieanna Meade of Betsy Layne; Hunter Michael Nichols of Prestonsburg; Brooke Preston of Hueysville; Jayme Elizabeth Lee Riley of Prestonsburg; and Chloe Elizabeth Watson of Drift.

Johnson County

Clay Douglas Belcher of Paintsville; Claire Caudill of Paintsville; Shelby Kathering Collins of Paintsville; Brandy Nicole Everage of Paintsville; Morgan Taylor McCoart of Van Lear; Ben Robert Miller of Paintsville; Sydney R. Mullins of Oil Springs; Nada Ramadhani Sofyan of West Van Lear; and Allison Brooke Wells of Paintsville.

Perry County

Jonathan Noah Baker of Hazard; Katie Benoit Braman of Hazard; Heather Rea Brashear of Bulan; Antoinette Marie Contento of Hazard; Anthony Curtis Couch of Yerkes; Rachel B. Deaton of Hazard; Lauren Alexis Dishner of Hazard; Madison Renee Eller of Happy; Andrew Dwayne Holbrook of Bonnyman; Kendra Michelle Hurt of Busy; Sheridan Paige Luttrell of Hazard; Evan Cole Massey of Hazard; Katie Lynn Pennington of Hazard; Zoe Elizabeth Pennington of Hazard; Kenzie R. Roark of Vicco; and Hope Champlin Watts of Hazard.

Pike County

Kelcie Alana Adams of Pikeville; Rachael May Brooke Blackburn of Phyllis; Dalton Keith Canterbury of Sidney; Kaley Grace Cochran of Huddy; Aleiah Beth Coleman of Elkhorn City; Tyann Mckinna Dotson of Hardy; Ashley Arizona Edwards of South Williamson; Sarah Fraley of Pikeville; Max C. Gilliam of Forest Hills; Harry Ray Hager of Pinsonfork; Emily F. Hale of Pikeville; Anna Grace Henson of Canada; Kinzie G. Jackson of Forest Hills; Jon Thomas Mills of Hardy; Kylee Brooke Phillips of Goody; Dylan Kyle Raleigh of Pikeville; Landon T. Tackett of Virgie; Devan Brian Tussey of Shelbiana.