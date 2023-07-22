Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) recognized graduates from its six academic colleges during spring 2023 commencement ceremonies held on May 12 at Baptist Health Arena at Alumni Coliseum.

“Graduates of EKU power the workforce of the Commonwealth,” said EKU President David McFaddin. “We are proud to continue to graduate highly skilled students that go out into their communities and make a lasting impact through their careers.”

Local Spring 2023 EKU graduates include:

Floyd County

Rebeka Suzanne Allen of Prestonsburg; Lisa Julia Gabrielle Bates of Prestonsburg; Shawn Cameron Blackburn of Prestonsburg; Julia Page Daniel of Betsy Layne; Seth Christian Dingus of Martin; Kobe A. Lyons of Prestonsburg; Angel Jean Moore of Martin; and Nikki Reid of Prestonsburg.

Johnson County

Evan Adkins of Williamsport; Brooke Burchett of Stambaugh; Kanyon Hunter-Patrick Castle of River; Claire Caudill of Paintsville; Paige Caudill of Wittensville; Shelby Katherine Collins of Paintsville; Morgan Taylor McCoart of Van Lear; Amber Danielle Moore of Hagerhill; Anna Claire Rice of Paintsville; and Allison Brooke Wells of Paintsville.

Perry County

Cassie Taylor Bailey of Chavies; Jonathan Noah Baker of Hazard; James Lee Colwell of Busy; Vanessa Lynn Combs of Bonnyman; Antoinette Marie Content of Hazard; Emily Allison Coots of Gays Creek; Natalie Breanna Halcomb of Delphia; Andrew Dwayne Holbrook of Bonnyman; Karidyn Joelle Johnson of Hazard; Samantha Holly Kilburn of Hazard; Carl Curtis Koger of Bulan; Sheridan Paige Luttrell of Hazard; Hope Champlin Watts of Hazard; Johnnie Watts of Hazard; and Sandra Lee Whitaker of Hazard.

Pike County

Rachael Mae Brooke Blackburn of Phyllis; Pat Ann Crider of Pikeville; Lynn Cross of Canada; Ashley Arizona Edwards of South Williamson; Tyler Nicholas Fields of Ransom; Dakota Bryant Handshoe of Pikeville; Cristian Issac Long of Forest Hills; MaKeira Railee McCoy of Pikeville; Donnnie Ray McIntosh of Ransom; Jon Thomas Mills of Hardy; Staci Lea Morrison of Pikeville; Tess Nelson of Pikeville; Megan Ashley Slone of Shelbiana; Kennedy Dell Stallard of Sidney; and Jacob Nicholas Wilkerson of Pikeville.

Six months after graduation, 77 percent of EKU graduates are employed full time and 59 percent within their field of study.