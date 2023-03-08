Elizabeth Goodman, a 17-year old junior at Betsy Layne High School, has participated in drama and theater since middle school and took her talent with words to Frankfort recently, where she competed in the Poetry Out Loud finals.

“At Allen Elementary, I did the performing arts program with Michael Bell,” Goodman said. “At first, I did backstage crew work because I was too scared to act. My seventh-grade year, I told myself I needed to go for it, and I did. I got my first role, a small role where I threw a tantrum because I didn’t get any apples.I had to scream, and I did good at it” she said.

Elizabeth was in a few more plays in middle school, including American Bandstand and a children’s book performance where she played Winnie the Pooh, which changed her outlook on what the arts can do for others. “Being Winnie the Pooh was one of the greatest experiences because I love making kids happy and seeing them smile,” Goodman said. “They were running to me, asking me to take pictures with them. It was so precious.”

Upon entering Betsy Layne High School, Goodman learned of Poetry Out Loud, which consists of students memorizing an entire poem and then reciting it while bringing it to life with emotion.

“Betsy Layne has participated in it for quite some time, '' she said. “Every grade level has to do it for a grade, but a lot of students don’t take it seriously. Whether you do the school competition or not is completely the student’s choice.”

During her freshman and sophomore year, Goodman said, she was one of those who didn’t take the assignment seriously.

“This year, I pushed myself,” she said. “The poems I performed were ‘The Darker Sooner’ and ‘I Carry your Heart with me, I Carry it in.’ It was something I just tried, and I was still memorizing my second poem the day of the school competition.”

After winning at the school level, Goodman represented Betsy Layne in Frankfort at the Poetry Out Loud State Finals on March 1.

“I was nervous, but I got a lot of compliments, so I was pretty happy,” she said. Goodman was one of only seven students participating in the event. “It was an even playing field. Every single poem was different, there were so many joy and fear moments. It made it look natural and it seemed real. It was just enjoyable.”

Goodman was accompanied by Betsy Layne High School English teachers Amy Ratliff and Brandi Justice, along with six students for support.

“The atmosphere made it easier to perform,” Goodman said. “No matter the school, everyone cheered for every contestant. I would rather perform in front of a group of people like that.”

Goodman said it all boiled down to what the judges were looking for.

“The judging is strict,” Goodman said. “They judge your overall performance, posture, pronunciation and everything. They say the judges don’t like too many emotions. Whether I place or not, I would rather perform something and make it good so that people will enjoy it than make a placement any day. I want to perform it, not just recite it.

“It was fun, and I plan on competing next year as well,” Goodman said. “I’ve already started looking at poems to potentially do. I plan on attending EKU for occupational therapy, but I want to be an author at the same time. I’m going to use everything I’ve learned from this and public speaking and take it into my career. With occupational therapy, or anything else, speaking is important.”