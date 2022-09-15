The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of delays beginning next week for multiple embankment repairs along Ky. 1100 in the Little Paint area of Floyd County. Crews will begin at mile point 1.5 (1.5 miles Southeast of Ky. 1750) Monday morning and continue through the week to mile point 3.0 (.6 miles West of US 23).
Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 19, and continue through, Friday, Sept. 23. Crews will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Long delays are expected due to narrow road widths and large equipment needed for repairs. Flaggers will be onsite directing traffic.
Motorists should watch for signage and equipment parked near the work zone during daytime and nighttime hours. Schedules are subject to change based on weather.