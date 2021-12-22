On Dec. 15, the staff of the Eula Hall Health Center, along with Big Sandy Healthcare held its Eula Hall-Robin Holbrook Memorial Christmas Event at the Mud Creek Clinic for area children. Santa was on handj to take pictures and give out gifts to the kids.

Big Sandy Healthcare CEO Dean Shofner spoke of the importance of such an event to the children of Eastern Kentucky.

“Over the years they’ve had a tradition here of having Christmas events for the kids and we’re just trying to carry that on to give something to the kids so they can have a brighter Christmas.” Shofner continued, “Some of them don’t have the means to buy things and we know 2021 has been a tough year for a lot of people, so hopefully this is a bright spot in their lives and kids get something they ordinarily wouldn’t get at Christmas.”

The Christmas event was very special, not only to Hall, but to another staple of the clinic, Robin Holbrook.

Holbrook was a longtime physician assistant for nearly three decades, and was a mainstay of the clinic.

Tragically, Holbrook unexpectedly lost his life in a terrible motorcycle accident in 2019.

According to Mud Creek Clinic Business Office Manager April Herald, Holbrook’s death was a tough pill to swallow — Especially, for Hall.

“I think that wrecked Eula(Hall), she treated him like a son,” said Herald. She continued “ Where one was, the other one was.”

Eugene Blackburn, a close friend of Holbrook, is an avid motorcyclist and was a fellow member in the Christian Motorcyclist Association with Holbrook.

“We had ridden motorcycles together for years. Robin and I have ridden many, many places, as far away as Oklahoma from here. This event is a great advantage for the kids to come and receive a gift that’s age appropriate especially, in Robin’s honor,” Blackburn said.

Hall and Holbrook worked in unison and strived to make lives better for the people of Mud Creek. The passion that ran through both of them made them a one-of-a-kind team.

“He was kind of like Eula(Hall), he would always say, ‘We have to take care of the people,’ meaning, the Appalachian people,” said Herald.

As difficult as it was, the clinic pushed on. The staff tried to return to some normalcy after Holbrook’s passing, but it proved to be daunting.

As months went by, the patients stopped coming. Fear set in throughout the staff if they could keep the doors open.

“We we’re scared. If you don’t have patients, then what are we here for,” Herald said.

It wouldn’t be long before Mud Creek native and physician Jeremy Parsons D.O., walked through the doors of the clinic and it couldn’t have came at a better time.

“I’m going to say this, because I believe it with all my heart and soul — God and Robin Holbrook handpicked Jeremy Parsons and sent him to us.” Herald continued, “He loves his patients just as much, if not more, than Robin did.”

Tragedy would strike the tight-knit clinic again in May of this year, as Hall herself, “The Hillbilly Activist,” passed away May 8, at the age of 93.

Hall spent her entire life helping the people of Eastern Kentucky — namely, Mud Creek.

Hall traveled to Washington D.C., as President of the Kentucky Black Lung Association where she fought for improved benefits for miner’s and the widow’s of miners.

She worked with President Lyndon B. Johnson to fight poverty in Eastern Kentucky. Hall also toured the late Senator Ted Kennedy around the Mud Creek clinic, as well as Reverend Jesse Jackson.

Herald worked alongside Hall for 14 years. Just speaking Hall’s name, she starts to become emotional.

“The Pioneer Woman, Ms. Eula Hall — The Living Legend, that’s what we called her.” Herald continued, “She(Hall), could do anything she set her mind to. She started healthcare in Eastern Kentucky, she lobbied in Washington D.C. to get us drinking water, to get a road on Mud Creek, anything she wanted to do, she did it.”

The loss of Hall was immeasurable.

“It was a big loss when we lose Eula(Hall). It was like losing Robin all over again, only worse,” said Herald.

Holbrook shared a quote with Herald, which they found written in his hand on the bulletin board of his office.

The quote reads; “Put a patient in every bed, a chicken in every pot, and the good Lord in every heart.”

Herald says that’s the way both Hall and Holbrook lived their lives.