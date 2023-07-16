PIKEVILLE — As the Kentucky Public Service Commission prepares to hear the case filed by Kentucky Power requesting a 13.6 percent overall revenue increase, including an 18.3 percent increase in residential power bills, the potential impact is a topic of discussion.

Dr. Gregory Green, economist and professor of economics at the University of Pikeville, said a rate increase of that magnitude would have a large impact on individuals, particularly those who are on a fixed income.

“The worse off people are people on some sort of a fixed income, they’re going to have to absorb the entire 18.3 percent,” Green said.

For individuals to absorb the 18.3 percent increase, Green said, they will have to find a way to move money from another area in their budget into paying their electric bill.

As a rough example, he said, if someone is paying $365 monthly for their electric bill and they are earning minimum wage at $7.25 per hour working full time, 30.2 percent of their gross annual income is going to electricity.

With an 18.3 percent increase in their annual electricity bill and no increase to their wages, he continued, an additional 5.5 percent of their gross annual income will go to electricity.

That is a total of 35.7 percent of their gross annual income for electricity alone.

Individuals who earn higher wages and receive a cost of living wage increase are impacted as well, Green said, although not as severely.

As a rough example, Green said, if someone is paying $365 monthly for electricity and they are earning $10.50 per hour working full time, 20.9 percent of their gross annual income is going to electricity.

With an 18.3 percent increase in their annual electricity bill and a 0.03 increase to their wages, he continued, they will still have to move an additional 3.1 percent of their annual income to electricity.

“Any way you spill it out, it means that anybody who didn’t get an 18.3 percent increase in their earnings is going to have to somehow find money that they can move from other things to pay their higher energy cost,” said Green.

Measuring the impact this will have on the region overall is difficult to quantify, Green said.

It wouldn’t necessarily be a loss to the region, Green said, but he added it could potentially contract spending within the region.

Dropping money into a region is similar to dropping a rock into a pond, Green said, the biggest wave is the first wave and then they get smaller as they go out.

“If I drop money into an economy in Pikeville, the biggest part of that goes to Pikeville,” said Green. “If I’m taking a larger amount of money and dropping into somebody else’s pond, then that somebody else is getting the benefit.

“And for me to drop more money into that pond, I have to reduce the money I’m dropping into my own pond,” Green continued. “So, in a way, it contracts spending money within the region.”

This could potentially impact small businesses within the area, Green said.

The overall impact, Green said, if the entire 18.3 percent is granted, will definitely be hurting individuals on a fixed income and could potentially be hurting small businesses.

“I can’t see it as anything but a loss for consumers,” said Green. “Something of that magnitude— 18.3 percent— that’s a big ask.”