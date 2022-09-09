As Eastern Kentuckians embark on the long road to recovery following the devastating July floods, mental health professionals are reaching out to remind them not to neglect their psychological wellbeing.

According to the National Library of Medicine, survivors of a traumatic event like flash flooding can often suffer from depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD).

Dr. Leigh Ann Ford, PhD, MCSP, of Pikeville, said that, although research has shown that those who are generally more optimistic and hopeful by nature are less likely to develop PTSD, anyone who was impacted, directly or indirectly, by the traumatic flooding event is at risk for suffering from PTSD, depression or anxiety.

Those who are more susceptible to develop PTSD, Ford said, are people who already suffer from depression, anxiety or substance abuse disorders.

The elderly could also be more at risk of developing PTSD after an event such as the flooding, Ford said, however depression is the major concern for this group, especially after losing all of their belongings.

“There were so many elderly that … lost their homes,” said Ford. “And inside those homes were photographs (and) momentos. As we get older, those things become much more important to us.”

Ford said that, in dealing with trauma, mental health symptoms can differ for adults and children.

For adults, she said, symptoms can include: Headache, stomach ache, trouble eating and sleeping, low energy levels, sadness, lack of motivation, trouble staying focused, anger, irritability and feeling exhausted.

For children, Ford said symptoms can include: trouble eating and sleeping, sadness and clinginess. Children may also regress to behaviors exhibited in early childhood such as thumb-sucking or bedwetting.

Children’s response to trauma has a lot to do with how the parents respond and cope, Ford said.

The best thing to do to help children, according to Ford, is to talk with them about what happened, remind them of their support system and assure them of their safety.

“One of the worst things you can do (for children) is just not talk to them about it,” said Ford.

The elderly can experience the same symptoms as adults, Ford said, however they are much more prone to withdraw.

“If you have elderly relatives or friends that have gone through this, it’s just good to keep a check on them and make sure they’re getting the treatment they need,” she said.

For those who lost their homes and belongings, Ford said it is important to understand they are grieving a loss.

“Some people say, ‘Oh, it’s just possessions,’” she said. “But that’s your life … and it’s just gone.”

According to Ford, trauma can affect everyone differently and everyone goes through trauma at different paces.

“Two people can experience the same event where one person can deal with it and cope with it and be okay, while the other develops PTSD,” she said.

Many people who experience trauma, such as a major flooding event, go through the process of denial, Ford said. This can last several days or even a few months. However, it doesn’t last forever and Ford said it is just the first step in working through the grieving process.

If a loved one who has been impacted by the flood is in the denial stage, Ford said the best thing to do for them is to let them know you will be there when they’re ready to talk.

“If they’re refusing to seek professional help, but as a loved one, you see that they are struggling, just be there for them,” she said. “Make contact with them and let them know when they’re ready to talk, you’ll be there.”

Ford said just knowing someone is there is important.

Along with denial, it is also natural to develop triggers after experiencing a traumatic event, Ford said.

She said that, with natural disasters such as flooding, it is tough because there is always the possibility of it happening again. Therefore, anytime it rains, it is natural to feel uneasy.

It is important that, while you should acknowledge that what happened was terrible, you should also remind yourself that you came through it, Ford said. She said people should try not to dwell on the possibility of it happening again.

Loss of life and home aren’t the only factors that affect mental health after a major flooding event. Ford said the disruption to life and routine can also have significant psychological impacts.

“For a lot of people, life is never going to be the same as it was before,” said Ford. “But that doesn’t mean it’s always going to be bad, it’s just going to be different.”

Ford said it is important for people to understand that they did nothing to deserve this, it is just something that happened.

Even those who didn’t experience loss but instead witnessed the flooding event, can suffer from the mental health impacts.

Survivors’ guilt is definitely part of dealing with a traumatic event where there is loss and loss of life, Ford said.

She said she encourages everyone who was impacted by the floods, directly or indirectly, to reach out to talk to someone. Whether it be a counselor, family physician or just a friend.

Moving forward, Ford said, it is important to try to re-establish routines. This will particularly help children who have been impacted.

Trying to get back on a regular sleeping schedule and a good eating routine will help people accept and settle into a “new normal,” she said.

Ford said now is not the time to make any major life decisions. Now, she said, it is time to give yourself some room to work through things and re-establish some routines so you can start moving forward.

If anyone feels that they need help from a licensed professional, they can call Dr. Ford’s office at, (606) 432-6957.