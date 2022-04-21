Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd has announced the Floyd County 2022 Rogers Explorers.
Shepherd says, “Congratulations Tori (Bradford), Mia (Queen-Gilliam), Lara Beth (Hall), Alexandria (Hamilton), Ally (Hamilton) and Hunter (Stumbo). We’re very proud of these students and we’re thrilled to have six Explorers this year.” Shepherd says “Students apply during 8th grade and if selected, attend a three day summer session at a Kentucky College or university. We want parents and families to know about this great opportunity for all students who have a B average or better. ”
Rogers Explorers was formed in 2006 as a way to reach more young people and steer them in the direction of careers most in demand and leadership. These intense three days are filled with science, technology, engineering, math, community service and fun thanks to The Center for Rural Development in partnership with Asbury University, Eastern Kentucky University, Lindsey Wilson College, Morehead State University, Union College, University of the Cumberlands and the University of Pikeville.
Superintendent Shepherd ends by saying, “Please join us in congratulating these future leaders. We can’t wait to see the ideas and projects they come back with next school year.”
For more information on Rogers Explorers, visit https://centeryouthprograms.com/rogers-explorers/.