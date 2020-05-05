The Floyd County Education Association announced that it is increasing the number of scholarships it is providing this year.
FCEA President Angela Coleman announced that the scholarship committee discussed how to most help the Class of 2020 and decided to award a scholarship to every applicant. Each student will receive $1,000.
They include Betsy Layne High School students Jonah Bell and Kayleigh Johnson, Floyd Central students Caroline Parsons, Kiara Warrens and Amber Stumbo, and Floyd County Early College Academy student Logan Turner, who also attends FCHS.
The scholarships and other expenses are funded through dues paid by association members.
Coleman said, “…Seeing as this graduating class has lost so many of the traditional and memorable things for seniors, we just wanted to do something special for all the students who had applied.”
Coleman receives a paid a stipend to serve as FCEA president but has declined to accept that stipend this year. The FCEA also saved funds by not buying Teacher Appreciation Week t-shirts, hosting in-person meetings and cancelling the Delegate Assembly.
Superintendent Danny Adkins said, “Congratulations to these students. Every dollar matters in college and we know that you all are happy to get these scholarships.” Adkins continues, “This is just another example of how our people are stepping up and making a difference even though school hasn’t been going on in person for weeks. I can’t say enough how blessed I am to be part of this wonderful group of caring people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.