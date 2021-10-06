As the Floyd County Health Department continues to work to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, officials there are also planning to deal with the upcoming flu season.

According to CDC officials, overall COVID-19 cases seem to be dropping across the nation, however, there are pockets of the country where the virus is still rampant.

In Floyd County, there were 16 new cases on Oct. 2, bringing the number of total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 6,609.

According to FCHD Director Thursa Sloan, Floyd County is still listed as red, however the incidence rate has dropped.

“We are seeing lower numbers, I do know testing is down somewhat, but I think actual cases maybe starting to drop some, and it expects to be that way pretty much across the United States as well as in Kentucky,” Sloan said.

There are currently 16 people in Floyd County in the hospital at this time. Four of the 16 new cases were 18 years of age or younger, with only one being fully vaccinated.

As winter approaches, officials warn of the possibility of another surge, as most Americans are inside in greater numbers.

“We were hit hard last winter, in the colder months we had higher case numbers and I think a lot of that has to do with people are indoors more and not outside as much,” said Sloan.

Floyd County’s incidence rate has been in triple digits for the past several months, however, Sloan says those numbers are now in double-digits.

“Are numbers are coming down, we’re in a double-digit incident rate, when we have been at 170, 180. Yesterday our rate was around 67 per 100,000 people.” Sloan continued, “We are still in the red, we still need to be taking cautionary measures and not contribute to any kind of spread.”

The FCHD is now offering booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine, and are available with an appointment. People who may be immunocompromised can also get a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

With flu season approaching, the FCHD is also now offering flu shots. You can schedule an appointment by calling, (606) 886-2788.