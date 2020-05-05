Floyd Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins announced that Floyd Central High School senior, Logan Turner, was named a recipient of the Otis A. Singletary Scholarship from the University of Kentucky.
The Otis A. Singletary Scholarship, named after the eighth president of UK, is one of the university’s most "prestigious and completive scholarships," the district reported. The Singletary pays full tuition, a $10,000 stipend for living expenses the first two years and is renewable annually if the student maintains a 3.3 grade point average. To qualify, students must have at least a 33 on the ACT and an unweighted grade point average of 3.8.
In fulfilling his scholarship obligation, Turner will enroll in the Honors College and participate in service projects.
Adkins comments, “Congratulations Logan. We were already proud of this young man and we aren’t surprised that he has once again surpassed the odds and obtained this scholarship. Logan is a well-spoken dedicated student and an innovative thinker. Earlier this year he scheduled a meeting with me to discuss plans and permission for his STLP project. And let me say, I was very
impressed.”
Turner plans to study medicine while at UK. He is the son of Randy and Melanie Turner of Hueysville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.