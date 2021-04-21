This week, the Floyd County Schools District announced that a Floyd County Central High School freshman has been selected for an opportunity which will enhance their skills in critical and creative thinking, communication, teamwork and more.
On April 19, the Floyd County Schools System and Superintendent Danny Adkins announced that FCHS freshman, J.D. Fraley has been selected for the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE). According to Adkins, GSE is a highly competitive summer learning opportunity for students who are in grades nineth, 10th or 11th and are interested in the possibility of starting their own companies. The entrepreneurs, he said, attend a three week summer session, working in teams to develop a business from beginning to and including pitching their ideas to possible investors.
“Congratulations J. D. Fraley. We’re very proud to see this fine young man be a part of this exciting opportunity for students,” Adkins said. ““J.D. is a freshman student at Floyd Central High School (FCHS) and he is in the engineering pathway at the Floyd County School of Innovation (FCSI).”
J.D. is the son of John and Evelyn Fraley of Prestonsburg and, according to FCS officials, he is a member of the archery and baseball teams at FCHS and a member of the Technology Student Association at FCSI. Through FCSI, he recently placed first in a competition for designing and constructing towers, J.D. likes to fish in his spare time.
“We love to see students go after challenges and excel. We hope you join us in congratulating J. D. and in encouraging students you know to take advantage of the amazing opportunities that are available to them in our district and in programs like GSE,” Adkins said. “We’re excited to hear more from J.D. about GSE after his summer session and hope more students who are interested in the business world will follow his lead and apply for this opportunity.”
