The Southeast Kentucky Chamber recently recognized 159 high school seniors from across the region as having completed its Work Ethic program, with six of the seniors receiving $500 checks through the essay portion of the program.
Students from Belfry High School, East Ridge High School, Floyd Central High School, Martin County High School, Phelps High School, Pike Central High School, Pikeville High School and Shelby Valley High School were among those to complete the 2020 program.
“It is an honor each year to award those students who have gone above and beyond their daily expectations to complete this program,” said Jordan Gibson, Southeast Kentucky Chamber president and CEO. “The chamber, its board of directors and its education committee, know the importance of a strong work ethic and we are pleased to have sponsors who believe in the chamber’s mission of supporting the students of our region through the Work Ethic Award program.”
The Work Ethic Award is open to seniors attending high schools located within the eight counties the Chamber serves. To qualify, students must have a 2.5 GPA or higher and meet certain attendance requirements, among other strong work ethic qualities.
Each September, seniors commit to complete the program, find a sponsoring teacher at their school and then, throughout a six-month period, are judged on and scored in various areas by their teacher and guidance counselor. The students are eligible to enter an essay contest to win a $500 reward. This year, Appalachian Hospice Care, Appalachian Wireless, Anthem Medicaid and Home Care Health Services each sponsored a $500 check for essay winners, with Gearheart Communications sponsoring two $500 awards.
This year’s essay winners were: Gina Coleman (East Ridge High School), Abigial Meade (East Ridge High School), Chad Bates (Floyd Central High School), Mallory Davis (Martin County High School), Shakira Lester (Phelps High School) and Madison Caudill (Shelby Valley High School).
Numerous students from the schools were also recognized as Work Ethic Program recipients. Floyd County students recognized from Floyd Central High School include: Allison Akers, Carly Akers, Ashleigh Allen, Chad Bates (essay winner), Dalton Boyd, Emily Branham, Brady Brewer, Taylor Burke, Emily Case, Janna Caudill, Carissa Click, Chase Conley, Alexis Daniels, Jacob Hall, Lauren Hamby, Hailey Hamilton, Whitney Hancock, Chloe Howell, Sahara Little, Noah Marcum, Blake Marshall, Abby Martin, Gavin Martin, Brooklyn Moore, Whittney Moore, Jonna Mullins, Austin Newman, Caroline Parsons, Brooke Preston, Savanna Price, Churstuin Pryor, Mashayla Spencer, Belle Stewart, Amber Stumbo, Stevie Brook Stumbo, Kelli Thomas, Allison Turner, Logan Turner and Kiara Warrens.
For more information about the Work Ethic Award program, or the Chamber, visit, sekchamber.com, or call, (606) 432-5504.
